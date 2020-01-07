A Golf Ball That Always Finds The Bottom of the Cup? Nissan Has One

This week marks the annual Consumer and Electronics Show being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and one car company is showing their technology in a unique, golf-related way.

Nissan, playing off their ProPilot 2.0 advanced driver assistance system, is showing off a golf ball that always finds its way to the bottom of the cup.

It’s not as simple as it seems, of course, and the technology might prove unwieldy for real life golf games.

In the booth, an overhead camera detects both the position of the golf ball and the cup. A system monitoring the situation then maps out a path. The golf ball, equipped with an internal motor system, then uses the sensing technology to find its way to the bottom of the hole. Just as a Nissan car with the system would move along a route that was mapped out.

There is no word if there are any plans for this to actually be adapted to a practical golf application, it’s just a clever demo. In any case, would golf be any fun if you made every putt?

Here is a promotional video the company made showing a 4 year-old using the technology.