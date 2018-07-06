What's New?

Nolan Piazza Wins Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship at Loyalist Country Club

July 6, 2018 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Nolan Piazza, 2018 Ontario Junior Boys' Champion (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

Two days into the 2018 Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship at Loyalist Country Club in Bath,Ontario, Nolan Piazza was pleased with his play but was not as happy about where he sat in relation the leader at the time.

In a conversation with his coach Doug Lawrie, the 15 year-old had concerns that he sat seven strokes back of the leader, Robbie Latter. Lawrie reminded him that you never know what can happen in golf and that he should just go play his game. The advice was very sage; by the end of the third round the Grand Niagara member had vaulted into a one stroke lead, and he grew that to four by tournament end to capture the prestigious championship.

Nolan Piazza embraces his father on the 18th green at Loyalist Country Club after winning the 2018 Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship. (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

Short of a first pump after making a birdie on the eighth hole of the final round, Piazza stayed on track and basically showed no sign of nerves as he worked his way to the final green where a warm embrace from his father completed a dream week.

It was remarkable win for Piazza with rounds of 73-69-69-71 (282), considering that three months ago golf was out of the question for him. The youngster dislocated his knee earlier in the winter, forcing him to pull out of some early events on his 2018 calendar and put his clubs on the shelf.

On Friday he turned the season upside down – going from a golf year in doubt to joining the likes of Gary Cowan, Bob Panasik, Jon Mills, and Mike Weir as the Ontario Junior Champion.

He did so in impressive fashion, growing his lead on the front nine of the final round and holding off contenders like Matthew Anderson of Team Ontario and Zach Wylie of Ottawa who joined him in the final group of the day.

Ultimately Anderson would take second place while Wylie would fall to 5th alone. Luke Warnock of Essex G&CC was the bronze medalist and one place back of him in fourth was Jake Bryson of Ottawa.

“It Feels Amazing”

“It feels amazing,” shared Piazza moments after completing play. “I’ve been working really hard and it feels good that it paid off today.”

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of him,” said a teary Doug Lawrie by phone as the trophy ceremony got underway. “He’s a special kid and for him to come back from what he faced earlier this year is incredible.”

Informed that he is among the youngest winners of the championship (he turned 15 on July 2), Nolan smiled with delight. The only thing that made him grin more was being asked what it meant to have his dad waiting from him on the final green.

“I loved it. My parents have done so much for me. It feels good to sort of give one back to them as well.”

Piazza will join Matthew Anderson and Luke Warnock as the Golf Ontario Interprovincial Team at the Canadian Junior Boys’ Championship in Alberta in a few weeks.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Nolan Piazza  Grand Niagara GC E F -2 73 69 69 71 282
2 Matthew Anderson  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +3 F +2 69 73 70 74 286
3 Luc Warnock  Essex G & CC -2 F +3 72 70 76 69 287
4 Jake Bryson  Public Player +2 F +4 72 72 71 73 288
5 Zachary Wylie   Public Player +5 F +6 75 69 70 76 290
T6 Jacob Presutti  Brampton GC +3 F +8 71 73 74 74 292
T6 Yaroslav Ilyenko  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +4 F +8 73 71 73 75 292
8 Shawn Sehra  Roseland Golf & Curling C +5 F +9 74 74 69 76 293
9 Freddy D’Angelo  Lookout Point Country Clu +7 F +10 73 72 71 78 294
10 Cameron Corbett  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +5 F +11 75 69 75 76 295
T11 Evan MacLean  Idylwylde Golf & Country +2 F +12 70 76 77 73 296
T11 Josh DiCarlo  Pointe West GC +5 F +12 80 70 70 76 296
T11 Robbie Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +11 F +12 68 67 79 82 296
T14 Michael Ikejiani  Barrie CC +3 F +13 78 67 78 74 297
T14 Luke DelGobbo  Lookout Point Country Clu +7 F +13 71 70 78 78 297
T14 Cameron Kellett  St. Thomas Golf & Country -1 F * +13 73 76 78 70 297
T17 Michael Katsman  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +5 F +14 73 74 75 76 298
T17 Jonathan Cramton  Donalda Club +7 F +14 71 74 75 78 298
T17 Tristan Renaud  Idylwylde Golf & Country +9 F +14 69 72 77 80 298
T17 Luca Ferrara  Scarboro Golf & Country C +12 F +14 70 73 72 83 298
T21 Peter Blazevic  Greystone Golf Club +5 F +15 74 75 74 76 299
T21 Alexander Saroli  Essex G & CC +5 F +15 79 71 73 76 299
T21 Graem Costigan  Galt Country Club +10 F +15 77 68 73 81 299
T24 Dylan MacDonald  York Downs Golf & Country +6 F +18 75 73 77 77 302
T24 Daniel George  The Summit G&CC +3 F * +18 74 74 80 74 302
T26 Jocelyn Menard  Affiliate Member +8 F +19 75 73 76 79 303
T26 Jeffrey Fang  Station Creek GC +9 F +19 72 76 75 80 303
T28 Owen Kim  Blue Springs Golf Club +8 F +20 78 71 76 79 304
T28 Weston Farnworth  Hamilton G & CC +12 F +20 71 74 76 83 304
T28 Xavier Ayora  Whistle Bear Golf Club +12 F +20 72 70 79 83 304
T31 Grant Lau  Bayview G&CC +9 F +21 75 79 71 80 305
T31 Joshua Hayes  Idylwylde Golf & Country +11 F +21 81 69 73 82 305
T31 Brendan Dunphy  Whitevale GC +11 F +21 79 74 70 82 305
T31 Garret Day  Maple City Country Club +12 F +21 74 77 71 83 305
T35 Malcolm Glumpak  Rattlesnake Point GC +14 F +22 76 69 76 85 306
T35 Connor Rochon  Weston G&CC +7 F * +22 79 73 76 78 306
T35 Spencer Grainger  Dalewood GC +9 F * +22 71 79 76 80 306
T38 Connor Stalteri  Quarry GC +7 F * +23 78 73 78 78 307
T38 Mathis Rollin  Camelot G & CC +8 F * +23 76 78 74 79 307
T40 Eric (Joohyung) Byun  Glendale Golf & CC +12 F +24 77 75 73 83 308
T40 Cade Preston  Vespra Hills Golf Club +6 F * +24 77 77 77 77 308
T40 Adam Jordan  Midland G & CC +8 F * +24 75 76 78 79 308
T43 Emmett Taillefer  Idylwylde Golf & Country +15 F +25 72 71 80 86 309
T43 Nolan Pierce  Oshawa Golf & Curling +6 F * +25 76 78 78 77 309
T43 Jamie Zucker  Hamilton G & CC +6 F * +25 81 73 78 77 309
T43 Riley Card  Rattlesnake Point GC +10 F * +25 77 74 77 81 309
T43 Gerry Mei  Station Creek GC +12 F * +25 77 74 75 83 309
T48 Ranen Oomen-Danckert  Shelburne G & CC +19 F +26 70 76 74 90 310
T48 Dylan Henderson  Whistle Bear Golf Club +12 F * +26 76 74 77 83 310
50 Nathanial Coombes  Bowmanville Golf & Countr +8 F * +27 77 77 78 79 311
T51 Stefan Nicoara  King’s Riding GC +10 F * +28 74 78 79 81 312
T51 James Hill  Beach Grove G&CC +11 F * +28 78 73 79 82 312
T51 Jack Ferguson  St. Thomas Golf & Country +10 F * +28 80 73 78 81 312
T51 Ewan MacBain  Donalda Club +12 F * +28 79 70 80 83 312
T55 Andrew Szent-Ivany  Cedar Brae GC +10 F * +29 80 74 78 81 313
T55 Jason Howe  Weston G&CC +13 F * +29 75 76 78 84 313
T57 Isiah Katsube  Elmira Golf Club +7 F * +30 75 77 84 78 314
T57 Ryen Stevens  Maple City Country Club +13 F * +30 78 76 76 84 314
T57 Owen Allen  Weston G&CC +13 F * +30 76 78 76 84 314
T60 Adam Bain  Granite GC +11 F * +31 76 74 83 82 315
T60 Connor Logan  Mad River GC +10 F * +31 76 77 81 81 315
62 Sam Hogan  Rattlesnake Point GC +14 F * +32 73 78 80 85 316
63 Patrick Maloney  Rattlesnake Point GC +13 F * +34 74 78 82 84 318
64 Ryan Hogan  Blue Springs Golf Club +19 F * +36 77 75 78 90 320
65 Mark Clarey  Dalewood GC +16 F * +37 77 77 80 87 321
66 Ben Hirasawa  Islington GC +18 F * +40 77 74 84 89 324
67 Daniel Talmage  Islington GC +14 F * +43 77 75 90 85 327

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.