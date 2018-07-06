Nolan Piazza Wins Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship at Loyalist Country Club

Two days into the 2018 Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship at Loyalist Country Club in Bath,Ontario, Nolan Piazza was pleased with his play but was not as happy about where he sat in relation the leader at the time.

In a conversation with his coach Doug Lawrie, the 15 year-old had concerns that he sat seven strokes back of the leader, Robbie Latter. Lawrie reminded him that you never know what can happen in golf and that he should just go play his game. The advice was very sage; by the end of the third round the Grand Niagara member had vaulted into a one stroke lead, and he grew that to four by tournament end to capture the prestigious championship.

Short of a first pump after making a birdie on the eighth hole of the final round, Piazza stayed on track and basically showed no sign of nerves as he worked his way to the final green where a warm embrace from his father completed a dream week.

It was remarkable win for Piazza with rounds of 73-69-69-71 (282), considering that three months ago golf was out of the question for him. The youngster dislocated his knee earlier in the winter, forcing him to pull out of some early events on his 2018 calendar and put his clubs on the shelf.

On Friday he turned the season upside down – going from a golf year in doubt to joining the likes of Gary Cowan, Bob Panasik, Jon Mills, and Mike Weir as the Ontario Junior Champion.

He did so in impressive fashion, growing his lead on the front nine of the final round and holding off contenders like Matthew Anderson of Team Ontario and Zach Wylie of Ottawa who joined him in the final group of the day.

Ultimately Anderson would take second place while Wylie would fall to 5th alone. Luke Warnock of Essex G&CC was the bronze medalist and one place back of him in fourth was Jake Bryson of Ottawa.

“It Feels Amazing”

“It feels amazing,” shared Piazza moments after completing play. “I’ve been working really hard and it feels good that it paid off today.”

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of him,” said a teary Doug Lawrie by phone as the trophy ceremony got underway. “He’s a special kid and for him to come back from what he faced earlier this year is incredible.”

Informed that he is among the youngest winners of the championship (he turned 15 on July 2), Nolan smiled with delight. The only thing that made him grin more was being asked what it meant to have his dad waiting from him on the final green.

“I loved it. My parents have done so much for me. It feels good to sort of give one back to them as well.”

Piazza will join Matthew Anderson and Luke Warnock as the Golf Ontario Interprovincial Team at the Canadian Junior Boys’ Championship in Alberta in a few weeks.

Final Leaderboard