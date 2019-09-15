Teens Charged In Oaks of Cobden Vandalism Incident

The case of vandalism that took place at the Oaks of Cobden Golf Club in the Upper Ottawa Valley on October 3rd may have been solved.

The incident, which saw damage to the golf course and multiple power carts, may have been perpetrated by four local lads.

On Friday, Renfrew OPP announced that they had formally charged four male teens, two 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, with mischief over $5,000.

The teens hail from the Whitewater Region and Bonnechere Valley Township.

The foursome were released on promises to appear in court at a later date, according to the OPP media media release.