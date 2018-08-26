O’Brien Cup Won By Mississippi Team on Home Soil

Since 1933, except for the war years of 1942-1947, teams of women from Upper Ottawa Valley Golf Clubs have competed for the trophy donated by J. Ambrose O’Brien Trophy.

The team from the Mississippi Golf Club, playing on their home course, was the winner of the O’Brien Cup for the 14th time in the 80-year history of the competition. The Sand Point Golf Club leads the way in historical wins with 24, followed by Pembroke (22), Mississippi (14), Renfrew (11) and Deep River with 9 wins.

Twelve women represent their club in the O’Brien competition and the low ten scores are used to give each teams’ total gross score.

Mississippi led the way with their total score of 895, followed by Pembroke (925), Sand Point (936), Renfrew (940) and Deep River with 1103.

Members of the victorious 2018 Mississippi O’Brien Team were Jane France, Sylvia Giles, Jennifer Hicks, Lila James, Wanda McKinnon, Nedda Munro, Carolyn Renwick, Colleen Seabrook, Chloe Wilson, Gay Wilson, Tracey Wilson and Trish Wilson.

Congratulations to all team competitors and their caddies for their hard-fought competition in the 80th Anniversary of the O’Brien competition.