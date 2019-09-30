Humber College Teams Out Front Early At OCAA Golf Championships

Round one of official play is complete at the OCAA Golf Championships in Kingston, Ontario. It is being hosted by St. Lawrence College.

The teams from Humber College are dominating in both men’s and women’s team competition over the historic Stanley Thompson-designed Cataraqui Golf & Country Club.

In the women’s competition Humber team members Jacky Goldshlager, Elaine Surjoprajogo and Hayley McCallum at at +20 total have an 11-stroke lead over the squad from Georgina College in the 54-hole tournament.

McCallum shares the individual lead with Devyn Fraser of Durham College. Both recorded rounds of 81 (+9) on Monday.

On the men’s side of the draw the Humber fivesome of Conner Watt, Cameron Griffin, Cameron Brennan, IZ Hustler, and Matthew Bremer hold an early three-shot lead over the host men’s team from St. Lawrence-Kingston. Humber’s opening round totalled 289 (+9).

Matthew Code of Fanshawe College is the individual men’s leader after a bogey-free 65 (-5). He has an overnight lead of three strokes over Humber’s Watt and Jamaal Moussaoui of St. Lawrence who each recorded rounds of 68.

