St. Lawrence College Kingston to Host 2019 OCAA Golf Championships

Some of the collegiate golfers in Ontario will be head to Kingston this fall to compete for a provincial championship. St. Lawrence College will play host to the 2019 belairdirect Ontario College Athletics Association (OCAA) Golf Championships on September 29 – October 2nd at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club.

This will be the first time the Kingston campus of the college has hosted the tournament. Their Cornwall campus welcomed the top competitors in 2011.

The field will find a strong test in Cataraqui, a recent host of the Canadian Junior Boys’ Championship and a past host to many top tournaments, including the Ontario Open. The Stanley Thompson design is noted for its’ fine par three holes and bunker renovations over the last few years have only added to its’ challenge.

“The Cataraqui Golf and Country Club and our tremendous staff are all looking forward to hosting the OCAA Championship this fall, noted Cataraqui Golf & Country Club COO Jay Gazeley. “We look forward to hosting this strong field through what is sure to be a great week of golf”

“St. Lawrence College is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2019 OCAA Golf Championships,“ said Kevin Biggs, Manager of Athletics and Student Engagement at SLC. “When we started this process, there was only one course we wanted to use and we are thrilled our next-door neighbors at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club have opened their doors to the top provincial collegiate golfers.”﻿

The successful bid for the championship was a nice reward for SLC-Kingston who, in recent years, has fielded a fine golf team of their own. They finished 3rd overall in the 2018 OCAA Men’s Golf Championship and 6th place at the Canadian (CCAA) Championship.

