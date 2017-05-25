What's New?

Oliver Tubb Wins First Tee $1 Million Challenge Pro-Am

May 25, 2017

Oliver Tubb (Photo: Fraser Mulholland, Vancouver Golf Tour)

Oliver Tubb of Vancouver put up a score of 68  at the Richmond Country Club (B.C.) to win the First Tee $1 Million Challenge Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Tubb, who grew up in Stirling, Ontario, had five birdies and one bogey on his card to reach the four under par total.

The #3 golfer in the PGA of Canada RBC Player Rankings beat out Brad Clapp of Chilliwack, B.C. by two strokes to take the $1600.00 first prize.

The event supports the First Tee of the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. The program ensures vulnerable kids and youth in the Vancouver community get to learn the fundamentals of golf and the many life skills that can be derived from it.

The tournament was organizer and run by the Vancouver Golf Tour.

Pos. Player To Par
Gross		 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Oliver Tubb

Vancouver, BC
 -4 68 $1,600.00
2 Brad Clapp

Chilliwack Golf Club
 -2 70 $1,200.00
T3 Bryn Parry

Bryn Parry Golf Academy
 -1 71 $900.00
T3 Michael Belle

Vancouver Golf Club
 -1 71 $900.00
T5 Chad McAdie

Cheam Mountain GC
 E 72 $700.00
T5 Eugene Wong

North Vancouver, BC
 E 72 $700.00
T5 Riley Lamb

Meadow Gardens GC
 E 72 $700.00
T8 Curtis Baldwin

The Falls Golf Club
 +1 73 $575.00
T8 Kevin Stinson (SRIXON)

Cheam Mountain GC
 +1 73 $575.00
T10 Matt Gudmundson

Chilliwack, BC
 +2 74 $425.00
T10 Doug Morgan

Redwoods Golf Course
 +2 74 $425.00
T10 James Allenby

Langley Golf Center
 +2 74 $425.00
T10 Matt Makinson

Eaglequest – Coyote Creek
 +2 74 $425.00
T14 Sean Ko

Tumble Brook Golf Course
 +3 75 $225.00
T14 Graham Ogden

Richmond G & CC
 +3 75 $225.00
16 Larry Park

Seymour Creek Golf Center
 +4 76 $0.00
T17 Andrew Rasmussen

Beach Grove Golf Club
 +5 77 $0.00
T17 Ben Groome

The Falls Golf Club
 +5 77 $0.00
T17 Darren Day

Royal Colwood GC
 +5 77 $0.00
T17 Fraser Mulholland (SRIXON)

Burnaby, BC
 +5 77 $0.00
T17 Jonathan Wiegner

Sechelt Golf & CC
 +5 77 $0.00
T17 Mike Cyndroski

Richmond Country Club
 +5 77 $0.00
T23 Brendan Dillon

Vancouver Golf Club
 +6 78 $0.00
T23 Daniel Yoon

Crown Isle Golf Club
 +6 78 $0.00
T23 Jamie Oleksiew

Redwoods Golf Course
 +6 78 $0.00
T26 Michael Caan

Meadow Gardens GC
 +7 79 $0.00
T26 Tyler Roope

Beach Grove Golf Club
 +7 79 $0.00
T28 Brett Stewart (SRIXON)

Ledgeview Golf Club
 +9 81 $0.00
T28 Carson Spooner

Pitt Meadows Golf Club
 +9 81 $0.00
30 Brian Jung

Redwoods Golf Course
 +11 83 $0.00
31 Ryan Nordin

Oxbow Country Club, AB
 +15 87 $0.00

