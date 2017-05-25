Oliver Tubb Wins First Tee $1 Million Challenge Pro-Am

Oliver Tubb of Vancouver put up a score of 68 at the Richmond Country Club (B.C.) to win the First Tee $1 Million Challenge Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Tubb, who grew up in Stirling, Ontario, had five birdies and one bogey on his card to reach the four under par total.

The #3 golfer in the PGA of Canada RBC Player Rankings beat out Brad Clapp of Chilliwack, B.C. by two strokes to take the $1600.00 first prize.

The event supports the First Tee of the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. The program ensures vulnerable kids and youth in the Vancouver community get to learn the fundamentals of golf and the many life skills that can be derived from it.

The tournament was organizer and run by the Vancouver Golf Tour.