Oliver Tubb Wins First Tee $1 Million Challenge Pro-Am

Oliver Tubb of Vancouver put up a score of 68 at the Richmond Country Club (B.C.) to win the First Tee $1 Million Challenge Pro-Am on Wednesday.
Tubb, who grew up in Stirling, Ontario, had five birdies and one bogey on his card to reach the four under par total.
The #3 golfer in the PGA of Canada RBC Player Rankings beat out Brad Clapp of Chilliwack, B.C. by two strokes to take the $1600.00 first prize.
The event supports the First Tee of the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. The program ensures vulnerable kids and youth in the Vancouver community get to learn the fundamentals of golf and the many life skills that can be derived from it.
The tournament was organizer and run by the Vancouver Golf Tour.
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
Gross
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Oliver Tubb
Vancouver, BC
|-4
|68
|$1,600.00
|2
|Brad Clapp
Chilliwack Golf Club
|-2
|70
|$1,200.00
|T3
|Bryn Parry
Bryn Parry Golf Academy
|-1
|71
|$900.00
|T3
|Michael Belle
Vancouver Golf Club
|-1
|71
|$900.00
|T5
|Chad McAdie
Cheam Mountain GC
|E
|72
|$700.00
|T5
|Eugene Wong
North Vancouver, BC
|E
|72
|$700.00
|T5
|Riley Lamb
Meadow Gardens GC
|E
|72
|$700.00
|T8
|Curtis Baldwin
The Falls Golf Club
|+1
|73
|$575.00
|T8
|Kevin Stinson (SRIXON)
Cheam Mountain GC
|+1
|73
|$575.00
|T10
|Matt Gudmundson
Chilliwack, BC
|+2
|74
|$425.00
|T10
|Doug Morgan
Redwoods Golf Course
|+2
|74
|$425.00
|T10
|James Allenby
Langley Golf Center
|+2
|74
|$425.00
|T10
|Matt Makinson
Eaglequest – Coyote Creek
|+2
|74
|$425.00
|T14
|Sean Ko
Tumble Brook Golf Course
|+3
|75
|$225.00
|T14
|Graham Ogden
Richmond G & CC
|+3
|75
|$225.00
|16
|Larry Park
Seymour Creek Golf Center
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|T17
|Andrew Rasmussen
Beach Grove Golf Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T17
|Ben Groome
The Falls Golf Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T17
|Darren Day
Royal Colwood GC
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T17
|Fraser Mulholland (SRIXON)
Burnaby, BC
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T17
|Jonathan Wiegner
Sechelt Golf & CC
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T17
|Mike Cyndroski
Richmond Country Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|T23
|Brendan Dillon
Vancouver Golf Club
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|T23
|Daniel Yoon
Crown Isle Golf Club
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|T23
|Jamie Oleksiew
Redwoods Golf Course
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|T26
|Michael Caan
Meadow Gardens GC
|+7
|79
|$0.00
|T26
|Tyler Roope
Beach Grove Golf Club
|+7
|79
|$0.00
|T28
|Brett Stewart (SRIXON)
Ledgeview Golf Club
|+9
|81
|$0.00
|T28
|Carson Spooner
Pitt Meadows Golf Club
|+9
|81
|$0.00
|30
|Brian Jung
Redwoods Golf Course
|+11
|83
|$0.00
|31
|Ryan Nordin
Oxbow Country Club, AB
|+15
|87
|$0.00
