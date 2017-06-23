One On One – Brooke Henderson Talks CP Women’s Open, Winning, and Mentorship

The 2017 CP Women’s Open, which will be held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on August 21-27, is set to be a monster of an event. Not only for the club itself, but for the entire Ottawa Valley, a nation that is celebrating a 150th birthday, and for the LPGA TOUR.

Most of the best players in the world will arrive to vie for a share of the $2.25 million USD purse and one of the most coveted titles on tour.

Among the many Canadians who will be in the field, and the one likely to get the most attention given her four LPGA wins achieved by the age of 19, is Brooke Henderson.

The Smith Falls, Ontario teen will be a major story among a myriad of chapters that could possibly be written that week.

On June 21 she visited the host site for a media day and spent some time with Flagstick.com. In our conversation she addressed the importance of the event to her and the area, gave insight on her recent win at the Meijer LPGA Classic, and shared what she has learned from veteran Canadian pros Alena Sharp and Lorie Kane.

Click the play button to listen to the conversation.