One Pro Start, One Win For Canada’s Maddie Szeryk

Former Canada National Team member Maddie Szeryk is off to the best start possible to her pro career.

Szeryk, a duel Canadian/American citizen, picked up a win on the Cactus Tour on January 9th after finishing 54 holes of play at eleven under par.

The 22 year-old Texas A&M graduate and athletic standout recorded rounds of 69,67, and 69 to earn a two-stroke victory over Karah Sanford and Sarah Schmelzel.

The tournament was played at the Wildfire Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Szeryk, who lives in Allen, Texas, but whose family is from London, Ontario, finished 2018 as the #1 ranked amateur female golfer in Canada. In the Fall she earned her card for the 2019 Symetra Tour, the main circuit that she will play on this year in her pursuit of LPGA TOUR status.

One other Canadian was in the field; Kristan Fenniak of Fort McMurray, Alberta tied for 14th place at even par.