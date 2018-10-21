Ontario-Based Senior Ryder Cup Competition Continues Expansion

Golfers love match play team competition. At least that is what is being indicated by the latest news from the Senior Ryder Cup (SRC). The London, Ontario-based event in growing again as organizers say the demand keeps coming. In response they will grow to include teams from 120 clubs in 2019.

The group claims they are already the largest senior men’s team golf competition in the country and at their recent Annual General Meeting it was revealed that the SRC Board had approved the addition of 13 new clubs to the event.

The new clubs who will now compete for the Art Stead SRC championship trophy as of 2019 will be Coppinwood, King’s Forest, Maple Downs, King’s Riding, Oak Bay, Trillium Wood, Royal Ashburn, Oliver’s Nest, Fox Glen, Blue Mountain, Heritage Hills, North Granite Ridge and The Club at Bond Head.

More for 2020

Wally Berseth, the President of the Senior Ryder Cup, says that this will not be the end of their growth. “This is the next stage of our controlled expansion of the SRC competition which will see the number or participating clubs capped at 128, within the existing four regions, for the 2020 season.”

SRC Vice President, and Playoff and Championship Chairman, Gene Gordon announced that the four 2019 regional playoff venues will be Dundas Valley, the Briars, Maple City and Tangle Creek and the Championship venue will be Devil’s Pulpit on September 5th, 2019.

The Senior Ryder Cup was created in 1999, with four clubs, to provide a forum for senior male golfers (ages 55+) who enjoy competitive team match play golf. The SRC is a not-for-profit organization, conducted by a dedicated volunteer group of businesspersons for the enjoyment of all member clubs. It is estimated over 2500 golfers compete in annual events in order to qualify to represent their golf clubs in the Senior Ryder Cup.

Names and locations of member clubs of the Senior Ryder Cup are available at www.seniorrydercup.com.