12 Days of Golf Returns in Support of the Golf In Schools Program

UXBRIDGE— Golf Ontario is proud to announce the return of The 12 Days of Golf in support of the Golf In Schools program. In 2016, the fundraising campaign debuted and was met with overwhelming support, managing to raise more than $30,000.

With the holiday season right around the corner, Golf Ontario is ready to again help shoppers find the perfect gift for the golfer on their list. The 12 Days of Golf will once again officially begin on December 1st and run until December 12th.

“The 12 Days of Golf gives all Ontario golfers the chance to purchase exclusive tee times and play some of the best courses in the province,” said Mike Kelly, Golf Ontario Executive Director. “This is a great way to treat the golfer on your holiday list and it is all thanks to the generosity of our great member clubs!”

Angus Glen, Copper Creek Golf Club and Muskoka Bay Golf Club are just some of the exciting courses that will be up for grabs. Golf Ontario has made it their goal to make the 12 Days of Golf online auction a one-stop shop for people looking for gifts for golf enthusiasts. Once a foursome has been purchased it will be sent directly to the purchaser in time for the holidays.

The best part about the campaign is that all of the proceeds will go towards the Golf In Schools Program in Ontario.

“The Golf In Schools program is a great grassroots program that Golf Canada and Ontario run in the province. Introducing young people to all that golf has to offer helps to shape our youth by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance,” added Kelly.

When the 12 Days of Golf begins on December 1, multiple foursomes will be available for auction every three days. The items will only be in the auction for those three days before being replaced by a new set of foursomes. Bidders are encouraged to check back regularly to see what foursomes are available. All items will have a minimum bid, depending on the course, and will have a Buy It Now feature, in case there is an item that is a must have.

Golf Ontario would like to thank the participating courses for supporting this outstanding initiative.

The auction will be accessible through Golf Ontario’s main webpage (gao.ca/12days) and will also be live on Golf Ontario’s eBay page at: http://www.ebay.ca/usr/ golfontario.