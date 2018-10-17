What's New?

Blues and Gee-Gees Top OUA Golf Championships

October 17, 2018

In typical Fall weather that Canadian collegiate golfers are all too-familiar with, the Toronto Varsity Blues women and the Ottawa Gee-Gees men prevailed at the OUA Golf Championships on October 16 at the Heron Point Golf Links near Ancaster, Ontario.

It was familiar ground for the UofT squad as their win marks the seventh consecutive time winning the championship, the eighth time since the women’s tournament was created in 2005. Appropriately they earned the Liz Hoffman Trophy, named for the long-time member of the faculty at the University of Toronto Faculty of Physical Education and Health, outstanding golfer, and notable golf volunteer.

The UofT team established a slim two-stroke lead on day one and left the field behind in round two, taking the title by fourteen strokes over second place finisher, the Queen’s Gaels. The University of Windsor Lancers were the bronze medalists.

Leading the way for the Blues was Laura Upeniaks, earning her second consecutive individual title (and the Judy McRae Trophy). It is the third time the Etobicoke, Ontario golfer has won the individual championship.

Joining Upeniaks on the UofT team were Kelly Fuchs, Ellice Hong, and Sarah Kim.

Gees-Gees Return To Prominence

On the men’s side of the draw it was a return to excellence for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees who returned to the winner’s circles at the OUA Men’s Championship for the first time since 2009. It is the seventh time they have won the Ruttan Trophy.

The talented Ottawa team accomplished the task after establishing a one-stroke lead through eighteen holes and hanging on to win the title over the Western University Mustangs.

Making up the Gee-Gees contingent was Anthony Brodeur, Gabriel Gingras, Michael Reaume, Nicholas Workun, Jared Coyle.

Brodeur finished third individually.

Winning the Len Shore Trophy for men’s individual medalist was Western’s Mackenzie Carter who posted rounds of 74 and 73. Finishing second to Carter was Adam Graham of Brock.

Women’s Team Leaderboard
Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Kelsey Fuchs  Toronto
Laura Upenieks  Toronto
Ellice Hong  Toronto
Sarah Kim  Toronto		 +37 F +72 245 247 492
2 Robyn Campbell  Queen’s
Melissa Ramnauth  Queen’s
Jasmine Mussani  Queen’s
Jacqueline Miller  Queen’s		 +49 F +86 247 259 506
3 Melanie Burgess  Windsor
Tavia Maurovic  Windsor
Nicole Cesca  Windsor
Sophia Fallea  Windsor		 +54 F +95 251 264 515
4 Claire Konning  Waterloo
Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi  Waterloo
Laura Wesselius  Waterloo
Arrington Bard  Waterloo		 +52 F +101 259 262 521
5 Tasha Macdonald  Western
Amanda Kerr  Western
Jennifer Knox  Western
Sarah Guerton  Western		 +66 F +116 260 276 536
6 Julia Moretto  Brock
Emily White  Brock
Alexis Batt  Brock
Lauren Hines  Brock		 +79 F +141 272 289 561
7 Samantha Zulian  Laurier
Jamie Elsey  Laurier
Stephanie Elsey  Laurier		 +74 F +147 283 284 567
8 Emily Heming  McMaster
Becky Bauer  McMaster
Courtney Moore  McMaster
Rachel Lee  McMaster		 +86 F +151 275 296 571
9 Lauren Middlemiss  Ottawa
Stephanie Chiarotto  Ottawa
Julia Gadd  Ottawa
Eve Gagnon  Ottawa		 +100 F +214 324 310 634

Men’s Team Leaderboard

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Anthony Brodeur  Ottawa
Micheal Reaume  Ottawa
Nicholas Workun  Ottawa
Gabriel Gingras  Ottawa
Jared Coyle  Ottawa		 +28 F +50 306 312 618
2 Jackson Bowery  Western
Joseph Burgess  Western
Mackenzie Carter  Western
Charles Fitzsimmons  Western
Tyler Nagano  Western		 +29 F +52 307 313 620
3 Andrew Cox  Laurier
Henry Luel  Laurier
Ryan Murphy  Laurier
Jaron Brown  Laurier
Paul Edgar  Laurier		 +37 F +63 310 321 631
4 Alex Turchan  Waterloo
Tyson Turchanski  Waterloo
Sam Kreze  Waterloo
Devin Bartlett  Waterloo
Phil Martin  Waterloo		 +34 F +64 314 318 632
5 Josiah Dixon  Guelph
Nicholas Striker  Guelph
Justin Allen  Guelph
Taylor Cosburn  Guelph
Matthew Vihant  Guelph		 +32 F +65 317 316 633
6 Trevor Corner  Queen’s
Zachary Greifenberger  Queen’s
Myles Killackey  Queen’s
Michael von Schalburg  Queen’s
Will McHenry  Queen’s		 +40 F +68 312 324 636
7 Jarrod Smith  Windsor
Austin Friesen  Windsor
Graham Byrne  Windsor
Nikishantess Penashue  Windsor
Justin Cheetham  Windsor		 +44 F +69 309 328 637
8 John MacPherson  McMaster
Patrick Maloney  McMaster
Ethan Hurst  McMaster
Brett Brydges  McMaster
Sam Coons  McMaster		 +35 F * +71 320 319 639
9 Adam Graham  Brock
Peter Leone  Brock
Nolan Vonkalckreuth  Brock
Kevin Doran  Brock
Matt Deven  Brock		 +38 F +73 319 322 641
10 Norman Dobravsky  Toronto
Mackenzie Raines  Toronto
Matthew Puzhitsky  Toronto
Christian Logue  Toronto
Jack Allan  Toronto		 +48 F +79 315 332 647
11 Tyler Watson  Carleton
Chris Hennigar  Carleton
Ben Simmonds  Carleton
Matthew Kartusch  Carleton
Ben Kargus  Carleton		 +41 F +80 323 325 648
12 Liam Hamlin  Laurentian
Nick Quesnel  Laurentian
Dale Valade  Laurentian
Themis Vlahos  Laurentian
Marshall Graper  Laurentian		 +47 F +90 327 331 658
13 Ryan MacMillan  Ryerson
Isaiah Crystal  Ryerson
Owen Bates  Ryerson
Mahir Omar  Ryerson
Quinn McDuffee  Ryerson		 +61 F +115 338 345 683
14 Maurice De L’Isle  York
Stefan Nicoara  York
Cameron Anderson  York
Chris Soliman  York
James McGrade  York		 +51 F * +116 349 335 684
15 MacKenzie Dasti  UOIT
Justin Posteraro  UOIT
Aaron Ellwood  UOIT
Boston Coppins  UOIT
Jacob Bowen  UOIT		 +66 F +123 341 350 691
16 Jake Shaughnessy  Trent
Zac Howard  Trent
Matt Beavis  Trent
Curtis Lee  Trent
Liam MacNeil Young  Trent		 +79 F +138 343 363 706

Women’s Individual Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Laura Upenieks  Toronto +12 F +20 78 82 160
2 Sarah Dunning  Guelph +12 F +21 79 82 161
3 Melanie Burgess  Windsor +10 F +23 83 80 163
4 Ellice Hong  Toronto +12 F +24 82 82 164
T5 Jasmine Mussani  Queen’s +17 F +28 81 87 168
T5 Kelsey Fuchs  Toronto +13 F +28 85 83 168
T5 Robyn Campbell  Queen’s +14 F +28 84 84 168
8 Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi  Waterloo +13 F +30 87 83 170
9 Tavia Maurovic  Windsor +21 F +33 82 91 173
T10 Claire Konning  Waterloo +22 F +35 83 92 175
T10 Samantha Zulian  Laurier +20 F +35 85 90 175
12 Sarah Guerton  Western +23 F +38 85 93 178
T13 Jennifer Knox  Western +20 F +39 89 90 179
T13 Chloe Wilson  Carleton +21 F +39 88 91 179
T13 Emily Heming  McMaster +23 F +39 86 93 179
T13 Nicole Cesca  Windsor +23 F +39 86 93 179
T17 Sophia Fallea  Windsor +23 F +40 87 93 180
T17 Laura Wesselius  Waterloo +17 F +40 93 87 180
19 Melissa Ramnauth  Queen’s +18 F +41 93 88 181
T20 Tasha Macdonald  Western +23 F +42 89 93 182
T20 Emily White  Brock +25 F +42 87 95 182
T20 Arrington Bard  Waterloo +23 F +42 89 93 182
T23 Amanda Kerr  Western +27 F +43 86 97 183
T23 Jacqueline Miller  Queen’s +31 F +43 82 101 183
25 Julia Moretto  Brock +33 F +49 86 103 189
T26 Courtney Moore  McMaster +30 F +51 91 100 191
T26 Sarah Kim  Toronto +29 F +51 92 99 191
28 Lauren Hines  Brock +24 F +53 99 94 193
T29 Rachel Bauer  Guelph +28 F +54 96 98 194
T29 Stephanie Elsey  Laurier +28 F +54 96 98 194
T29 Dale Lewis  UOIT +28 F +54 96 98 194
32 Stephanie Chiarotto  Ottawa +27 F +57 100 97 197
33 Jamie Elsey  Laurier +26 F +58 102 96 198
34 Alexis Batt  Brock +30 F +60 100 100 200
35 Becky Bauer  McMaster +33 F +61 98 103 201
36 Rachel Lee  McMaster +40 F +68 98 110 208
37 Julia Gadd  Ottawa +42 F +75 103 112 215
38 Lauren Middlemiss  Ottawa +35 F +86 121 105 226
39 Eve Gagnon  Ottawa +38 F +95 127 108 235

Men’s Individual Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Mackenzie Carter  Western +2 F +5 74 73 147
2 Adam Graham  Brock +7 F +8 72 78 150
3 Anthony Brodeur  Ottawa +6 F +10 75 77 152
T4 Nikishantess Penashue  Windsor +4 F +11 78 75 153
T4 Tyson Turchanski  Waterloo +8 F +11 74 79 153
T6 Henry Luel  Laurier +7 F +12 76 78 154
T6 Devin Bartlett  Waterloo +7 F +12 76 78 154
T8 Andrew Cox  Laurier +10 F +13 74 81 155
T8 Jackson Bowery  Western +6 F +13 78 77 155
T8 Nicholas Workun  Ottawa +8 F +13 76 79 155
T8 Micheal Reaume  Ottawa +5 F +13 79 76 155
T8 Jack Allan  Toronto +10 F +13 74 81 155
T13 Charles Fitzsimmons  Western +8 F +14 77 79 156
T13 Nicholas Striker  Guelph +7 F +14 78 78 156
15 Josiah Dixon  Guelph +13 F +15 73 84 157
T16 Jarrod Smith  Windsor +13 F +16 74 84 158
T16 Jared Coyle  Ottawa +10 F +16 77 81 158
T16 Gabriel Gingras  Ottawa +9 F +16 78 80 158
T16 Trevor Corner  Queen’s +13 F +16 74 84 158
T16 Michael von Schalburg  Queen’s +8 F +16 79 79 158
T16 Ethan Hurst  McMaster +7 F +16 80 78 158
T16 MacKenzie Dasti  UOIT +11 F * +16 76 82 158
T23 Mackenzie Raines  Toronto +11 F +17 77 82 159
T23 Alex Turchan  Waterloo +8 F +17 80 79 159
T25 Zachary Greifenberger  Queen’s +9 F +18 80 80 160
T25 Myles Killackey  Queen’s +10 F +18 79 81 160
T25 Liam Hamlin  Laurentian +10 F +18 79 81 160
T25 Ben Simmonds  Carleton +5 F +18 84 76 160
T29 Ryan Murphy  Laurier +10 F +19 80 81 161
T29 Jaron Brown  Laurier +10 F +19 80 81 161
T29 Patrick Maloney  McMaster +14 F +19 76 85 161
T29 Tyler Watson  Carleton +12 F +19 78 83 161
T29 Marshall Graper  Laurentian +13 F +19 77 84 161
T29 Nolan Vonkalckreuth  Brock +11 F +19 79 82 161
T35 Austin Friesen  Windsor +15 F +20 76 86 162
T35 Brett Brydges  McMaster +9 F +20 82 80 162
T35 Sam Coons  McMaster +9 F * +20 82 80 162
T38 Justin Allen  Guelph +10 F +21 82 81 163
T38 Matthew Vihant  Guelph +8 F +21 84 79 163
T38 John MacPherson  McMaster +10 F +21 82 81 163
T38 Cameron Anderson  York +4 F +21 88 75 163
T42 Will McHenry  Queen’s +13 F +22 80 84 164
T42 Chris Hennigar  Carleton +10 F +22 83 81 164
T44 Matthew Puzhitsky  Toronto +12 F +23 82 83 165
T44 Peter Leone  Brock +12 F +23 82 83 165
T44 Matt Deven  Brock +8 F +23 86 79 165
T44 Nick Quesnel  Laurentian +13 F +23 81 84 165
T48 Phil Martin  Waterloo +11 F +24 84 82 166
T48 Taylor Cosburn  Guelph +7 F +24 88 78 166
T48 Owen Bates  Ryerson +14 F * +24 81 85 166
T51 Sam Kreze  Waterloo +11 F +25 85 82 167
T51 Stefan Nicoara  York +5 F +25 91 76 167
T53 Justin Cheetham  Windsor +16 F +26 81 87 168
T53 Graham Byrne  Windsor +12 F +26 85 83 168
T53 Paul Edgar  Laurier +10 F +26 87 81 168
T53 Isaiah Crystal  Ryerson +11 F +26 86 82 168
T53 Jake Shaughnessy  Trent +10 F +26 87 81 168
T58 Joseph Burgess  Western +20 F +27 78 91 169
T58 Christian Logue  Toronto +16 F +27 82 87 169
60 Ben Kargus  Carleton +21 F +28 78 92 170
T61 Tyler Nagano  Western +13 F +29 87 84 171
T61 Kevin Doran  Brock +12 F * +29 88 83 171
T63 Norman Dobravsky  Toronto +15 F +30 86 86 172
T63 Dale Valade  Laurentian +11 F +30 90 82 172
65 Justin Posteraro  UOIT +19 F +32 84 90 174
T66 Matthew Kartusch  Carleton +14 F * +33 90 85 175
T66 Zac Howard  Trent +20 F * +33 84 91 175
T66 Ryan MacMillan  Ryerson +18 F +33 86 89 175
69 Chris Soliman  York +19 F +34 86 90 176
70 Mahir Omar  Ryerson +21 F +35 85 92 177
T71 Boston Coppins  UOIT +16 F +36 91 87 178
T71 Curtis Lee  Trent +21 F +36 86 92 178
73 Aaron Ellwood  UOIT +20 F +39 90 91 181
74 Maurice De L’Isle  York +23 F +41 89 94 183
75 Matt Beavis  Trent +28 F +43 86 99 185
T76 Themis Vlahos  Laurentian +20 F * +44 95 91 186
T76 Quinn McDuffee  Ryerson +18 F +44 97 89 186
78 James McGrade  York +31 F * +46 86 102 188
79 Jacob Bowen  UOIT +28 F +57 100 99 199
80 Liam MacNeil Young  Trent +36 F +71 106 107 213

