Blues and Gee-Gees Top OUA Golf Championships

In typical Fall weather that Canadian collegiate golfers are all too-familiar with, the Toronto Varsity Blues women and the Ottawa Gee-Gees men prevailed at the OUA Golf Championships on October 16 at the Heron Point Golf Links near Ancaster, Ontario.

It was familiar ground for the UofT squad as their win marks the seventh consecutive time winning the championship, the eighth time since the women’s tournament was created in 2005. Appropriately they earned the Liz Hoffman Trophy, named for the long-time member of the faculty at the University of Toronto Faculty of Physical Education and Health, outstanding golfer, and notable golf volunteer.

The UofT team established a slim two-stroke lead on day one and left the field behind in round two, taking the title by fourteen strokes over second place finisher, the Queen’s Gaels. The University of Windsor Lancers were the bronze medalists.

Leading the way for the Blues was Laura Upeniaks, earning her second consecutive individual title (and the Judy McRae Trophy). It is the third time the Etobicoke, Ontario golfer has won the individual championship.

Joining Upeniaks on the UofT team were Kelly Fuchs, Ellice Hong, and Sarah Kim.

Gees-Gees Return To Prominence

On the men’s side of the draw it was a return to excellence for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees who returned to the winner’s circles at the OUA Men’s Championship for the first time since 2009. It is the seventh time they have won the Ruttan Trophy.

The talented Ottawa team accomplished the task after establishing a one-stroke lead through eighteen holes and hanging on to win the title over the Western University Mustangs.

Making up the Gee-Gees contingent was Anthony Brodeur, Gabriel Gingras, Michael Reaume, Nicholas Workun, Jared Coyle.

Brodeur finished third individually.

Winning the Len Shore Trophy for men’s individual medalist was Western’s Mackenzie Carter who posted rounds of 74 and 73. Finishing second to Carter was Adam Graham of Brock.

Women’s Team Leaderboard

Men’s Team Leaderboard

Women’s Individual Leaderboard

Men’s Individual Leaderboard