Blues and Gee-Gees Top OUA Golf Championships

In typical Fall weather that Canadian collegiate golfers are all too-familiar with, the Toronto Varsity Blues women and the Ottawa Gee-Gees men prevailed at the OUA Golf Championships on October 16 at the Heron Point Golf Links near Ancaster, Ontario.
It was familiar ground for the UofT squad as their win marks the seventh consecutive time winning the championship, the eighth time since the women’s tournament was created in 2005. Appropriately they earned the Liz Hoffman Trophy, named for the long-time member of the faculty at the University of Toronto Faculty of Physical Education and Health, outstanding golfer, and notable golf volunteer.
The UofT team established a slim two-stroke lead on day one and left the field behind in round two, taking the title by fourteen strokes over second place finisher, the Queen’s Gaels. The University of Windsor Lancers were the bronze medalists.
Leading the way for the Blues was Laura Upeniaks, earning her second consecutive individual title (and the Judy McRae Trophy). It is the third time the Etobicoke, Ontario golfer has won the individual championship.
Joining Upeniaks on the UofT team were Kelly Fuchs, Ellice Hong, and Sarah Kim.
Gees-Gees Return To Prominence
On the men’s side of the draw it was a return to excellence for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees who returned to the winner’s circles at the OUA Men’s Championship for the first time since 2009. It is the seventh time they have won the Ruttan Trophy.
The talented Ottawa team accomplished the task after establishing a one-stroke lead through eighteen holes and hanging on to win the title over the Western University Mustangs.
Making up the Gee-Gees contingent was Anthony Brodeur, Gabriel Gingras, Michael Reaume, Nicholas Workun, Jared Coyle.
Brodeur finished third individually.
Winning the Len Shore Trophy for men’s individual medalist was Western’s Mackenzie Carter who posted rounds of 74 and 73. Finishing second to Carter was Adam Graham of Brock.
Women’s Team Leaderboard
|Pos
|Team
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Kelsey Fuchs Toronto
Laura Upenieks Toronto
Ellice Hong Toronto
Sarah Kim Toronto
|+37
|F
|+72
|245
|247
|492
|2
|Robyn Campbell Queen’s
Melissa Ramnauth Queen’s
Jasmine Mussani Queen’s
Jacqueline Miller Queen’s
|+49
|F
|+86
|247
|259
|506
|3
|Melanie Burgess Windsor
Tavia Maurovic Windsor
Nicole Cesca Windsor
Sophia Fallea Windsor
|+54
|F
|+95
|251
|264
|515
|4
|Claire Konning Waterloo
Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi Waterloo
Laura Wesselius Waterloo
Arrington Bard Waterloo
|+52
|F
|+101
|259
|262
|521
|5
|Tasha Macdonald Western
Amanda Kerr Western
Jennifer Knox Western
Sarah Guerton Western
|+66
|F
|+116
|260
|276
|536
|6
|Julia Moretto Brock
Emily White Brock
Alexis Batt Brock
Lauren Hines Brock
|+79
|F
|+141
|272
|289
|561
|7
|Samantha Zulian Laurier
Jamie Elsey Laurier
Stephanie Elsey Laurier
|+74
|F
|+147
|283
|284
|567
|8
|Emily Heming McMaster
Becky Bauer McMaster
Courtney Moore McMaster
Rachel Lee McMaster
|+86
|F
|+151
|275
|296
|571
|9
|Lauren Middlemiss Ottawa
Stephanie Chiarotto Ottawa
Julia Gadd Ottawa
Eve Gagnon Ottawa
|+100
|F
|+214
|324
|310
|634
Men’s Team Leaderboard
|Pos
|Team
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Anthony Brodeur Ottawa
Micheal Reaume Ottawa
Nicholas Workun Ottawa
Gabriel Gingras Ottawa
Jared Coyle Ottawa
|+28
|F
|+50
|306
|312
|618
|2
|Jackson Bowery Western
Joseph Burgess Western
Mackenzie Carter Western
Charles Fitzsimmons Western
Tyler Nagano Western
|+29
|F
|+52
|307
|313
|620
|3
|Andrew Cox Laurier
Henry Luel Laurier
Ryan Murphy Laurier
Jaron Brown Laurier
Paul Edgar Laurier
|+37
|F
|+63
|310
|321
|631
|4
|Alex Turchan Waterloo
Tyson Turchanski Waterloo
Sam Kreze Waterloo
Devin Bartlett Waterloo
Phil Martin Waterloo
|+34
|F
|+64
|314
|318
|632
|5
|Josiah Dixon Guelph
Nicholas Striker Guelph
Justin Allen Guelph
Taylor Cosburn Guelph
Matthew Vihant Guelph
|+32
|F
|+65
|317
|316
|633
|6
|Trevor Corner Queen’s
Zachary Greifenberger Queen’s
Myles Killackey Queen’s
Michael von Schalburg Queen’s
Will McHenry Queen’s
|+40
|F
|+68
|312
|324
|636
|7
|Jarrod Smith Windsor
Austin Friesen Windsor
Graham Byrne Windsor
Nikishantess Penashue Windsor
Justin Cheetham Windsor
|+44
|F
|+69
|309
|328
|637
|8
|John MacPherson McMaster
Patrick Maloney McMaster
Ethan Hurst McMaster
Brett Brydges McMaster
Sam Coons McMaster
|+35
|F *
|+71
|320
|319
|639
|9
|Adam Graham Brock
Peter Leone Brock
Nolan Vonkalckreuth Brock
Kevin Doran Brock
Matt Deven Brock
|+38
|F
|+73
|319
|322
|641
|10
|Norman Dobravsky Toronto
Mackenzie Raines Toronto
Matthew Puzhitsky Toronto
Christian Logue Toronto
Jack Allan Toronto
|+48
|F
|+79
|315
|332
|647
|11
|Tyler Watson Carleton
Chris Hennigar Carleton
Ben Simmonds Carleton
Matthew Kartusch Carleton
Ben Kargus Carleton
|+41
|F
|+80
|323
|325
|648
|12
|Liam Hamlin Laurentian
Nick Quesnel Laurentian
Dale Valade Laurentian
Themis Vlahos Laurentian
Marshall Graper Laurentian
|+47
|F
|+90
|327
|331
|658
|13
|Ryan MacMillan Ryerson
Isaiah Crystal Ryerson
Owen Bates Ryerson
Mahir Omar Ryerson
Quinn McDuffee Ryerson
|+61
|F
|+115
|338
|345
|683
|14
|Maurice De L’Isle York
Stefan Nicoara York
Cameron Anderson York
Chris Soliman York
James McGrade York
|+51
|F *
|+116
|349
|335
|684
|15
|MacKenzie Dasti UOIT
Justin Posteraro UOIT
Aaron Ellwood UOIT
Boston Coppins UOIT
Jacob Bowen UOIT
|+66
|F
|+123
|341
|350
|691
|16
|Jake Shaughnessy Trent
Zac Howard Trent
Matt Beavis Trent
Curtis Lee Trent
Liam MacNeil Young Trent
|+79
|F
|+138
|343
|363
|706
Women’s Individual Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Laura Upenieks Toronto
|+12
|F
|+20
|78
|82
|160
|2
|Sarah Dunning Guelph
|+12
|F
|+21
|79
|82
|161
|3
|Melanie Burgess Windsor
|+10
|F
|+23
|83
|80
|163
|4
|Ellice Hong Toronto
|+12
|F
|+24
|82
|82
|164
|T5
|Jasmine Mussani Queen’s
|+17
|F
|+28
|81
|87
|168
|T5
|Kelsey Fuchs Toronto
|+13
|F
|+28
|85
|83
|168
|T5
|Robyn Campbell Queen’s
|+14
|F
|+28
|84
|84
|168
|8
|Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi Waterloo
|+13
|F
|+30
|87
|83
|170
|9
|Tavia Maurovic Windsor
|+21
|F
|+33
|82
|91
|173
|T10
|Claire Konning Waterloo
|+22
|F
|+35
|83
|92
|175
|T10
|Samantha Zulian Laurier
|+20
|F
|+35
|85
|90
|175
|12
|Sarah Guerton Western
|+23
|F
|+38
|85
|93
|178
|T13
|Jennifer Knox Western
|+20
|F
|+39
|89
|90
|179
|T13
|Chloe Wilson Carleton
|+21
|F
|+39
|88
|91
|179
|T13
|Emily Heming McMaster
|+23
|F
|+39
|86
|93
|179
|T13
|Nicole Cesca Windsor
|+23
|F
|+39
|86
|93
|179
|T17
|Sophia Fallea Windsor
|+23
|F
|+40
|87
|93
|180
|T17
|Laura Wesselius Waterloo
|+17
|F
|+40
|93
|87
|180
|19
|Melissa Ramnauth Queen’s
|+18
|F
|+41
|93
|88
|181
|T20
|Tasha Macdonald Western
|+23
|F
|+42
|89
|93
|182
|T20
|Emily White Brock
|+25
|F
|+42
|87
|95
|182
|T20
|Arrington Bard Waterloo
|+23
|F
|+42
|89
|93
|182
|T23
|Amanda Kerr Western
|+27
|F
|+43
|86
|97
|183
|T23
|Jacqueline Miller Queen’s
|+31
|F
|+43
|82
|101
|183
|25
|Julia Moretto Brock
|+33
|F
|+49
|86
|103
|189
|T26
|Courtney Moore McMaster
|+30
|F
|+51
|91
|100
|191
|T26
|Sarah Kim Toronto
|+29
|F
|+51
|92
|99
|191
|28
|Lauren Hines Brock
|+24
|F
|+53
|99
|94
|193
|T29
|Rachel Bauer Guelph
|+28
|F
|+54
|96
|98
|194
|T29
|Stephanie Elsey Laurier
|+28
|F
|+54
|96
|98
|194
|T29
|Dale Lewis UOIT
|+28
|F
|+54
|96
|98
|194
|32
|Stephanie Chiarotto Ottawa
|+27
|F
|+57
|100
|97
|197
|33
|Jamie Elsey Laurier
|+26
|F
|+58
|102
|96
|198
|34
|Alexis Batt Brock
|+30
|F
|+60
|100
|100
|200
|35
|Becky Bauer McMaster
|+33
|F
|+61
|98
|103
|201
|36
|Rachel Lee McMaster
|+40
|F
|+68
|98
|110
|208
|37
|Julia Gadd Ottawa
|+42
|F
|+75
|103
|112
|215
|38
|Lauren Middlemiss Ottawa
|+35
|F
|+86
|121
|105
|226
|39
|Eve Gagnon Ottawa
|+38
|F
|+95
|127
|108
|235
Men’s Individual Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Mackenzie Carter Western
|+2
|F
|+5
|74
|73
|147
|2
|Adam Graham Brock
|+7
|F
|+8
|72
|78
|150
|3
|Anthony Brodeur Ottawa
|+6
|F
|+10
|75
|77
|152
|T4
|Nikishantess Penashue Windsor
|+4
|F
|+11
|78
|75
|153
|T4
|Tyson Turchanski Waterloo
|+8
|F
|+11
|74
|79
|153
|T6
|Henry Luel Laurier
|+7
|F
|+12
|76
|78
|154
|T6
|Devin Bartlett Waterloo
|+7
|F
|+12
|76
|78
|154
|T8
|Andrew Cox Laurier
|+10
|F
|+13
|74
|81
|155
|T8
|Jackson Bowery Western
|+6
|F
|+13
|78
|77
|155
|T8
|Nicholas Workun Ottawa
|+8
|F
|+13
|76
|79
|155
|T8
|Micheal Reaume Ottawa
|+5
|F
|+13
|79
|76
|155
|T8
|Jack Allan Toronto
|+10
|F
|+13
|74
|81
|155
|T13
|Charles Fitzsimmons Western
|+8
|F
|+14
|77
|79
|156
|T13
|Nicholas Striker Guelph
|+7
|F
|+14
|78
|78
|156
|15
|Josiah Dixon Guelph
|+13
|F
|+15
|73
|84
|157
|T16
|Jarrod Smith Windsor
|+13
|F
|+16
|74
|84
|158
|T16
|Jared Coyle Ottawa
|+10
|F
|+16
|77
|81
|158
|T16
|Gabriel Gingras Ottawa
|+9
|F
|+16
|78
|80
|158
|T16
|Trevor Corner Queen’s
|+13
|F
|+16
|74
|84
|158
|T16
|Michael von Schalburg Queen’s
|+8
|F
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|T16
|Ethan Hurst McMaster
|+7
|F
|+16
|80
|78
|158
|T16
|MacKenzie Dasti UOIT
|+11
|F *
|+16
|76
|82
|158
|T23
|Mackenzie Raines Toronto
|+11
|F
|+17
|77
|82
|159
|T23
|Alex Turchan Waterloo
|+8
|F
|+17
|80
|79
|159
|T25
|Zachary Greifenberger Queen’s
|+9
|F
|+18
|80
|80
|160
|T25
|Myles Killackey Queen’s
|+10
|F
|+18
|79
|81
|160
|T25
|Liam Hamlin Laurentian
|+10
|F
|+18
|79
|81
|160
|T25
|Ben Simmonds Carleton
|+5
|F
|+18
|84
|76
|160
|T29
|Ryan Murphy Laurier
|+10
|F
|+19
|80
|81
|161
|T29
|Jaron Brown Laurier
|+10
|F
|+19
|80
|81
|161
|T29
|Patrick Maloney McMaster
|+14
|F
|+19
|76
|85
|161
|T29
|Tyler Watson Carleton
|+12
|F
|+19
|78
|83
|161
|T29
|Marshall Graper Laurentian
|+13
|F
|+19
|77
|84
|161
|T29
|Nolan Vonkalckreuth Brock
|+11
|F
|+19
|79
|82
|161
|T35
|Austin Friesen Windsor
|+15
|F
|+20
|76
|86
|162
|T35
|Brett Brydges McMaster
|+9
|F
|+20
|82
|80
|162
|T35
|Sam Coons McMaster
|+9
|F *
|+20
|82
|80
|162
|T38
|Justin Allen Guelph
|+10
|F
|+21
|82
|81
|163
|T38
|Matthew Vihant Guelph
|+8
|F
|+21
|84
|79
|163
|T38
|John MacPherson McMaster
|+10
|F
|+21
|82
|81
|163
|T38
|Cameron Anderson York
|+4
|F
|+21
|88
|75
|163
|T42
|Will McHenry Queen’s
|+13
|F
|+22
|80
|84
|164
|T42
|Chris Hennigar Carleton
|+10
|F
|+22
|83
|81
|164
|T44
|Matthew Puzhitsky Toronto
|+12
|F
|+23
|82
|83
|165
|T44
|Peter Leone Brock
|+12
|F
|+23
|82
|83
|165
|T44
|Matt Deven Brock
|+8
|F
|+23
|86
|79
|165
|T44
|Nick Quesnel Laurentian
|+13
|F
|+23
|81
|84
|165
|T48
|Phil Martin Waterloo
|+11
|F
|+24
|84
|82
|166
|T48
|Taylor Cosburn Guelph
|+7
|F
|+24
|88
|78
|166
|T48
|Owen Bates Ryerson
|+14
|F *
|+24
|81
|85
|166
|T51
|Sam Kreze Waterloo
|+11
|F
|+25
|85
|82
|167
|T51
|Stefan Nicoara York
|+5
|F
|+25
|91
|76
|167
|T53
|Justin Cheetham Windsor
|+16
|F
|+26
|81
|87
|168
|T53
|Graham Byrne Windsor
|+12
|F
|+26
|85
|83
|168
|T53
|Paul Edgar Laurier
|+10
|F
|+26
|87
|81
|168
|T53
|Isaiah Crystal Ryerson
|+11
|F
|+26
|86
|82
|168
|T53
|Jake Shaughnessy Trent
|+10
|F
|+26
|87
|81
|168
|T58
|Joseph Burgess Western
|+20
|F
|+27
|78
|91
|169
|T58
|Christian Logue Toronto
|+16
|F
|+27
|82
|87
|169
|60
|Ben Kargus Carleton
|+21
|F
|+28
|78
|92
|170
|T61
|Tyler Nagano Western
|+13
|F
|+29
|87
|84
|171
|T61
|Kevin Doran Brock
|+12
|F *
|+29
|88
|83
|171
|T63
|Norman Dobravsky Toronto
|+15
|F
|+30
|86
|86
|172
|T63
|Dale Valade Laurentian
|+11
|F
|+30
|90
|82
|172
|65
|Justin Posteraro UOIT
|+19
|F
|+32
|84
|90
|174
|T66
|Matthew Kartusch Carleton
|+14
|F *
|+33
|90
|85
|175
|T66
|Zac Howard Trent
|+20
|F *
|+33
|84
|91
|175
|T66
|Ryan MacMillan Ryerson
|+18
|F
|+33
|86
|89
|175
|69
|Chris Soliman York
|+19
|F
|+34
|86
|90
|176
|70
|Mahir Omar Ryerson
|+21
|F
|+35
|85
|92
|177
|T71
|Boston Coppins UOIT
|+16
|F
|+36
|91
|87
|178
|T71
|Curtis Lee Trent
|+21
|F
|+36
|86
|92
|178
|73
|Aaron Ellwood UOIT
|+20
|F
|+39
|90
|91
|181
|74
|Maurice De L’Isle York
|+23
|F
|+41
|89
|94
|183
|75
|Matt Beavis Trent
|+28
|F
|+43
|86
|99
|185
|T76
|Themis Vlahos Laurentian
|+20
|F *
|+44
|95
|91
|186
|T76
|Quinn McDuffee Ryerson
|+18
|F
|+44
|97
|89
|186
|78
|James McGrade York
|+31
|F *
|+46
|86
|102
|188
|79
|Jacob Bowen UOIT
|+28
|F
|+57
|100
|99
|199
|80
|Liam MacNeil Young Trent
|+36
|F
|+71
|106
|107
|213
