Craig Loughry of Golf Ontario Named as IAGA President

By Darren Matte (Golf Ontario)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The International Association of Golf Administrators (IAGA) 51st Annual Conference took place Nov. 5-8 in Scottsdale, Arizona. At the conference, the association named its President for 2018, Craig Loughry, Golf Ontario’s Director of Golf Services.

“Being President of the IAGA is quite the honour for me. It is an exciting time to be in the golf industry with so many new ideas and philosophies to better grow our game. I am excited to have this opportunity and am eager to face the challenges that come with it,” said Loughry.

Loughry, a resident of Courtice, has been with Golf Ontario since 1998 where he began overseeing Handicapping and Course Rating for the province. Since then his role has evolved but Loughry has continued to share his expertise in the field at multiple levels. He has held a similar role with Golf Canada and volunteered with the USGA on their Handicap Procedures Committee. In addition, he currently represents Canada on the World Handicap Committee.

Since 2012, Loughry has been a member of the IAGA Board of Directors. He becomes the fourth representative from a Canadian golf association and the first from Ontario.

Loughry has had a life-long passion for the game of golf. He has a well-accomplished playing career that includes the record for most Ontario Public Player Championship wins with four.

The IAGA has been in existence since 1968 with the goal of promoting and conserving the best interests and the true spirit of the game of golf as embodied in its ancient and honorable traditions. The IAGA serves as a medium for golf administrators to exchange information, techniques and other data relating to the game of golf and establish channels of communication among all of the world’s golfing fraternities.

Loughry will serve as IAGA President until next year’s annual conference.