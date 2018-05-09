FireRock To Host 2018 OCAA Golf Championships

It’s been a dozen years since they last played host but this Fall will see Fanshawe College Athletics welcome the Ontario College Athletic Association (OCAA) Golf Championships once again.

The announcement was made on May 8th along with the host sites for the other championships for the 2018-2019 school year.

The provincial championship will be played on October 1 to October 3 at the FireRock Golf Cub in Komoka, just west of London.

The 54-hole tournament will see the best college players in the province tackle a highly respected par 72, Thomas McBroom designed course that will test all their skills. With a variety of terrains and no shortage of hazards it promises to be an exciting championship as the players look to navigate it successfully.

The 2017 OCAA Championships visited the Crimson Ridge Golf Club in Sault Ste. Marie where the teams from Humber College won the Women’s Team Title and the Men’s Division 1 Team Championship. Niagara College prevailed in the Men’s Division 2 Team Championship.

At the individual level it was Emilie Tyndall of Georgina College who was the Women’s Champion while C0nner Watt of Humber College was the top male athlete.

See www.ocaa.com for more championship details as they become available.