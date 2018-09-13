Golf Ontario Featuring Special Event Days at The Country Club and Wooden Sticks

Golf Ontario has two special golf days on its upcoming scheduled, each designed to promote involvement in the game of golf.

ClubLink Family Fun Day with Golf Ontario

On Sunday, September 30th, ClubLink and Golf Ontario will host a Family Fun Day at The Country Club in Woodbridge, Ontario.

The day will include activities and instruction on the practice green and driving range, a gift for those who complete the ClubLink Family Fun Day Passport, food and refreshments, and golf on the par 30 South Course at The Country Club.

The cost is $39 per adult and $29 per child under the age of 14. You can drop in anytime from 2:30 to 5:30 PM that day.

To register contact Jason Hraynyk – jraynyk@gao.ca 905-852-1101 ext. 233

Member Day at Wooden Sticks

Golf Ontario will also be holding a member day and membership drive at Wooden Sticks in Uxbridge on October 9th (10 a.m. shotgun start).

There are three options to get involved starting with a single rate of $100 that includes a yearly membership to Golf Ontario/Golf Canada (transferable if you are already a member, 18 holes including power cart, PLUS lunch and breakfast. The foursome rate is $250 (including one annual membership) or $350 which includes four annual memberships.

Again, for more information contact Jason Hraynyk – jraynyk@gao.ca 905-852-1101 ext. 233.