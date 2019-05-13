Provincial Golf Associations Partner Up To Support Northwestern Ontario

This past weekend, on May 11, a ceremony was held in Thunder Bay, Ontario that kicks off a new era for golf in the Northwestern Ontario Region. Significant to the occasion was a new agreement reached between Golf Ontario and Golf Manitoba to helps service golfers in that geographic area. Both provincial associations will be supported by Golf Canada.

This agreement follows another regional one reached by Golf Ontario with the Northern Golf Association in 2018. The goal with both being to have more involvement in those regions and let the golfers there know they are valued as much as those closer to large urban centers.

Howard Atkinson, President of Golf Ontario, stated his excitement for this new partnership. “On the heels of our new agreement with the Northern Golf Association (NGA), this is another great step in supporting all corners of the Province together with our friends from Golf Manitoba.”



“We’re very excited about this announcement which aligns nicely to our partner-focused priorities in our new strategic plan,” added Mike Kelly, Executive Director at Golf Ontario. “This is a great opportunity for Golf Ontario to elevate our service and strengthen our relationship with the entire Thunder Bay golf community.”



President of Golf Manitoba, Vince Mariani, conveyed a similar message. “We are equally excited for this teamwork and fully support the plan with our friends from Golf Ontario in servicing members of both provincial associations.”



“This agreement is important to Golf Manitoba because it helps to better serve our members in Northwestern Ontario,” said Jared Ladobruk, Executive Director at Golf Manitoba. “By aligning efforts, we can use our collective resources in a more efficient manner to help maintain and grow membership and increase participation in the sport of golf in Northwestern Ontario.”

The agreement is effective immediately.