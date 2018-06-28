Judith Kyrinis Wins Ontario Senior Women’s Championship For Third Straight Year

If the original Open Championship rules applied to the Ontario Senior Women’s Championship, Judith Kyrinis would own one nice piece of silverware.

Young Tom Morris won the Open Championship in three consecutive years, in 1868 -1870, earning him the right to take home the Champion’s prize, a decorative Moroccan leather belt.

Kyrinis will simply have to be satisfied with winning the trophy emblematic of the Golf Ontario Investors Group Senior Women’s Championship for a third straight year.

Kyrinis, a member of The Thornhill Club, managed the feat in exceptional fashion on Thursday at the Markland Wood Golf Club in Etobicoke. The reigning United States Senior Women’s Amateur Champion completed the 54-hole championship with a final round score of 68 (-3) to add to her back-to-back opening rounds of 70. That brought her to -5 total for the championship, ten strokes better than her nearest competitor, Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Mary Ann Hayward of St. Thomas Golf & Country Club. Hayward, along with third place finisher Terrill Samuel (Weston G&CC), will make up Team Ontario at the National Championships later this summer.

Additional winners were recognized at Markland Wood. The Over 60 winner was Dianne Dolan of Hylands Golf Club while Gloria Sinclair of The Club at North Halton was tops among players aged 70 and over. A Flight honours went to Charlotte Wang of the host club while A Flight Low Net was earned by Harriet Korlett of Mississaugua GC.

The Senior Team title was decided after the second round and saw the York District Squad of Judith Kyrinis, Marion Reid (Islington GC), Joanne Noble (Weston G&CC), and Debbie Court (Toronto GC) prevail.

Full Leaderboard