Judith Kyrinis Wins Ontario Senior Women’s Championship For Third Straight Year

June 28, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Judith Kyrinis wins the Ontario Senior Women's Championship at Markland Wood Golf Club - Photo: Golf Ontario

If the original Open Championship rules applied to the Ontario Senior Women’s Championship, Judith Kyrinis would own one nice piece of silverware.

Young Tom Morris won the Open Championship in three consecutive years, in 1868 -1870, earning him the right to take home the Champion’s prize, a decorative Moroccan leather belt.

Kyrinis will simply have to be satisfied with winning the trophy emblematic of the Golf Ontario Investors Group Senior Women’s Championship for a third straight year.

Kyrinis, a member of The Thornhill Club, managed the feat in exceptional fashion on Thursday at the Markland Wood Golf Club in Etobicoke. The reigning United States Senior Women’s Amateur Champion completed the 54-hole championship with a final round score of 68 (-3) to add to her back-to-back opening rounds of 70. That brought her to -5 total for the championship, ten strokes better than her nearest competitor, Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Mary Ann Hayward of St. Thomas Golf & Country Club. Hayward, along with third place finisher Terrill Samuel (Weston G&CC), will make up Team Ontario at the National Championships later this summer.

Additional winners were recognized at Markland Wood. The Over 60 winner was Dianne Dolan of Hylands Golf Club while Gloria Sinclair of The Club at North Halton was tops among players aged 70 and over. A Flight honours went to Charlotte Wang of the host club while A Flight Low Net was earned by Harriet Korlett of Mississaugua GC.

The Senior Team title was decided after the second round and saw the York District Squad of Judith Kyrinis, Marion Reid (Islington GC), Joanne Noble (Weston G&CC), and Debbie Court (Toronto GC) prevail.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Judith Kyrinis  Thornhill Club -3 F -5 70 70 68 208
2 Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country -1 F +5 77 71 70 218
3 Terrill Samuel  Weston G&CC -2 F +8 74 78 69 221
4 Gail Pimm  Whitevale GC +3 F +17 77 79 74 230
5 Sarah-Anne Smurlick  Freedom Oaks Golf Club +5 F +26 81 82 76 239
6 Diane Dolan  Hylands Golf Club +14 F +30 76 82 85 243
T7 Marion Reid  Islington GC +7 F +31 82 84 78 244
T7 Sandra Billyard  Port Colborne Golf & Coun +12 F +31 82 79 83 244
T7 Lise Jubinville  Hylands Golf Club +10 F +31 88 75 81 244
T7 Margaret Matthews  Craigowan G & CC +13 F +31 83 77 84 244
11 Allyson Harrison  Cataraqui Golf & Country +5 F +32 80 89 76 245
T12 Julie Green  The Club at North Halton +11 F +36 85 82 82 249
T12 Sue Postian  Sunningdale GC +14 F +36 82 82 85 249
T14 Sandy Byckowski  Brampton GC +9 F +38 83 88 80 251
T14 Teri deLuis  Brockville CC +10 F +38 86 84 81 251
16 Debbie Court  Toronto Golf Club +10 F +39 85 86 81 252
T17 Chris Critelli  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +6 F +40 86 90 77 253
T17 Ivy Steinberg  Granite GC +13 F +40 84 85 84 253
19 Joanne Noble  Weston G&CC +11 F +41 92 80 82 254
T20 Jennifer Lavis  Tarandowah GC +16 F +42 86 82 87 255
T20 Joey Bush  St. Thomas Golf & Country +19 F +42 80 85 90 255
22 Diane Higgins  Deer Ridge Golf Club +9 F +43 90 86 80 256
T23 Meredith Stanford  Coppinwood +10 F +45 89 88 81 258
T23 Kimberley Legge  Public Player +17 F +45 87 83 88 258
25 Betty Divok  Rockway Vineyards +18 F +46 85 85 89 259
T26 Susan Pearl  Public Player +14 F +50 89 89 85 263
T26 Catherine Butler  Georgian Bay Club +18 F +50 83 91 89 263
T28 Cathy Welsand  Galt Country Club +18 F +53 86 91 89 266
T28 Debbie McDonald  Sarnia G&CC +27 F +53 79 89 98 266
30 Kathy Pilkey  Sarnia G&CC +21 F +54 89 86 92 267

