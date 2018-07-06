Julia Hodgson Wins Ontario Women’s Mid -Amateur

Julia Hodgson of Donalda Club won the Mid-Am Championship Thursday, July 5 after a final round of 78 at Seguin Valley Golf Club in Seguin, Ontario, near Parry Sound.

She went 79-78-78 (235) over three days to earn the title. She had four bogeys starting out on the front nine +4 (40) and have four bogeys and a birdie +3 (38) on the back nine.

It is “a great opportunity to have the mid amateurs with the amateurs, to demonstrate competitive golf can be played after college golf, for those with the responsibility of full time jobs and families. We played a challenging first class golf course and it took a lot of patience the last 54 holes. It’s always fun to play Golf Ontario events. Thank you to all who competed,” said Hodgson on the win.

