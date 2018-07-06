What's New?

Julia Hodgson Wins Ontario Women’s Mid -Amateur

July 6, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Profiles 0

Julia Hodgson, 2018 Ontario Women's Mid-Amateur Champion (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Julia Hodgson of Donalda Club won the Mid-Am Championship Thursday, July 5 after a final round of 78 at Seguin Valley Golf Club in Seguin, Ontario, near Parry Sound.

She went 79-78-78 (235) over three days to earn the title. She had four bogeys starting out on the front nine +4 (40) and have four bogeys and a birdie +3 (38) on the back nine.

It is “a great opportunity to have the mid amateurs with the amateurs, to demonstrate competitive golf can be played after college golf, for those with the responsibility of full time jobs and families. We played a challenging first class golf course and it took a lot of patience the last 54 holes. It’s always fun to play Golf Ontario events. Thank you to all who competed,” said Hodgson on the win.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Julia Hodgson  Donalda Club +7 F +29 79 78 78 78 313
2 Jennifer Lochhead  Hamilton G & CC +10 F +49 87 75 90 81 333
3 Jessie Mercer  Public Player +8 F +51 87 89 80 79 335
4 Marion Reid  Islington GC +12 F +53 83 90 81 83 337
5 Jordon Newlands  Toronto Golf Club +12 F +64 92 88 85 83 348
6 Jennie Gauthier  Timberwolf Golf Club +19 F +93 97 95 95 90 377

