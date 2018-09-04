Legends on the Niagara To Host 2021 Canada Summer Games Golf

Chippewa, Ontario – The Battlefield course at Legends on the Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario has been selected as the golf venue for the 2021 Canada Summer Games. Battlefield has hosted important national and provincial championships since it opened in 2001 including the 2004 LPGA Canadian Women’s Open. First contested in 1967, the Canada Games are a multi-sport event that bring together the best athletes age eighteen and younger from each Canadian province and territory. Golf first became part of the Canada Summer Games in 2009, coinciding with the IOC’s decision to include golf in the 2016 Summer Olympics. The Canada Games are a key event in the development of Canada’s young athletes and the next generation of national, international and Olympic champions.

Aptly named for the historic battleground from the War of 1812 that flanks its fourth hole, the par-72 Battlefield course at Legends on the Niagara is carved out of the surrounding forest. The course is punctuated by an imposing 19-acre lake that frames the inward holes on the front and back nine, serving as a dramatic backdrop for the spectacular stone and timber clubhouse. Designed by renowned golf course architect Douglas Carrick and measuring 7,309 yards from the back tees, Battlefield is part of the 1,000-acre golf complex at Legends on the Niagara, a certified Audubon Sanctuary that features a second par-72 championship course, Ussher’s Creek, by the distinguished Canadian architect Thomas McBroom. The inclusion of a challenging 9-hole course, co-designed by McBroom and Carrick, and a 45-acre practice facility make Legends on the Niagara one of the most impressive golf facilities in Canada.

The Canada Games golf competition consists of both an individual and team competition with separate divisions for boys and girls. The individual stroke play competition will be determined by the lowest aggregate individual score over 72 holes. For the team championship the best 2 out of 3 individual scores for each Provincial Team will count for the team score each day. The team medalists will be determined by the aggregate sum of the four daily team scores.