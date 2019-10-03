Humber College Dominates OCAA Golf Championships

McCallum and Code Win Individual Titles

(VIA OCAA) KINGSTON, Ont. – Back-to-back scores of 72 were enough to hold off all challengers as Fanshawe’s Thomas Code (Dorchester, Ont.) won the gold medal at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Golf Championships. The host venue was the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club.

Beginning the competition with a tournament-best round of 65, Code went wire-to-wire to win his first OCAA medal. He was the only golfer to finish under par for the tournament posting one-under par. Code held off 2017 champion Conner Watt (Toronto) of Humber by three strokes as Watt adds a OCAA silver medal to his collection.

Hometown favourite Jamaal Moussaoui (Kingston, Ont.) of St. Lawrence did not disappoint, winning the bronze medal. Moussaoui ended the tournament six strokes off the pace. All three medalists began the competition on Monday by posting under par on the par 70 layout, and held on to their positions.

Humber’s Iz Hustler (Toronto) finished in fourth place, just one shot out of medal position. Logan Lammerant (Seaforth, Ont.) of Niagara placed fifth shooting nine-over. The top five male individuals are named to the OCAA All-Ontario Team.

Humber, on the strength of Watt, Hustler and others, successfully defended its men’s team title by a dozen strokes and are now three-time reigning champions. Also contributing to the title were Cameron Griffin (Burlington, Ont.), Cameron Brennan (Rockwood, Ont.) and Matthew Bremer (Toronto).

Fanshawe placed second, with Code, Blake Mackey (Walkerton, Ont.), Ryan Harvey (London, Ont.), Colin Warren (London, Ont.) and Bradley Byers (Oakville, Ont.) contributing to the scoring. Moussaoui earned double bronze, with his St. Lawrence teammates finishing in third place, just one stroke behind Fanshawe. Peter Beneteau (Odessa, Ont.), Adam Dowdall (Kingston, Ont.), Michael Beneteau (Odessa, Ont.) and Bryson McCulloch (Kingston, Ont.) all contributed to the medal. All three teams finished in the same position last year.

St. Clair teammates Andrew Pillon (St. Joachim, Ont.), Derick Hare (Windsor, Ont.), Brett Harrison (Essex, Ont.), Joshua Chilcoat (LaSalle, Ont.) and Simon Desmarais (Windsor, Ont.) combined to win the Division II men’s team championship.

McCallum Leads Humber To Victory

Hayley McCallum (Mississauga, Ont.), last year’s silver medalist, is the new OCAA women’s champion, winning by six strokes. After opening the tournament with an 81, McCallum bettered her previous score by two strokes in each of the next two rounds, finishing strong with a 77 on Wednesday.

St. Clair’s Shannon Coffey (Windsor, Ont.) posted the best round of the tournament with a 76 to claim the silver medal after beginning the day out of medal position. McCallum’s teammate, Elaine Surjoprajogo (Brampton, Ont.), hung on to win the bronze medal, finishing 11 strokes off the pace. Georgian’s Rachael Rier (Hanover, Ont.) fell short of the podium by two shots, but her fourth place finish earned her OCAA All-Ontario Team recognition along with the three medalists.

The Humber women’s team had no problem taking back the provincial title it lost to Fanshawe last year, winning by 29 strokes. McCallum, Surjoprajogo and Jacky Goldshlager (Thornhill, Ont.) all contributed to the team championship. Fanshawe’s duo of Alyssa Stoddart (Orangeville, Ont.) and Mery Tarigan (Indonesia) held off Georgian’s Kristen Butterfield (Brantford, Ont.) and Rier by six strokes to win silver. Georgian settled for bronze.

The 54-hole tournament took place over three days at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club in Kingston, Ont. Nearly 70 golfers represented 11 Ontario college campuses, including Confederation, Durham, Fanshawe, Fleming, Georgian, Humber, Lakehead (Orillia), Mohawk, Niagara, St. Clair and St. Lawrence.

The tournament consisted of three 18-hole rounds. The male and female player who posted the lowest gross score through 54 holes earned their respective individual championship.

Men’s teams consisted of four or five golfers, with the top four individual scores of each round contributing to the total team score. Women’s teams consisted of two or three golfers, with the top two individual scores of each round contributing to their total score. Schools with the lowest aggregate of gross scores after 54 holes win the respective team titles. The top six men’s teams after two rounds competed for the Division I title, with the remaining teams competing for the Division II championship.

The top OCAA golfers and teams will move on to compete at the 2019 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf National Championships presented by PING. The event takes place at the Continental Golf Club in Sorel-Tracy, Que., from Oct. 15-18.

2019-20 OCAA GOLF AWARDS



Men’s All-Ontario Team

Thomas Code, Fanshawe

Conner Watt, Humber

Jamaal Moussaoui, St. Lawrence

Iz Hustler, Humber

Logan Lammerant, Niagara

Women’s All-Ontario Team

Hayley McCallum, Humber

Shannon Coffey, St. Clair

Elaine Surjoprajogo, Humber

Rachael Rier, Georgian

OCAA Medal Winners

Men’s Team Results

Division I

Gold: Humber

Silver: Fanshawe

Bronze: St. Lawrence

Division II

Gold: St. Clair

Men’s Individual Results

Gold: Thomas Code, Fanshawe

Silver: Conner Watt, Humber

Bronze: Jamaal Moussaoui, St. Lawrence

Women’s Team Results

Gold: Humber

Silver: Fanshawe

Bronze: Georgian

Women’s Individual Results

Gold: Hayley McCallum, Humber

Silver: Shannon Coffey, St. Clair

Bronze: Elaine Surjoprajogo, Humber

