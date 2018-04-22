PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Seeking Operations Manager

The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone is seeking an Operations Manager and looking for applications.

Their notice:

Since 1927 the PGA of Canada Ontario Zone has worked with roughly 1300 men and woman who belong to the PGA of Canada located at 350 facilities throughout the province and who have chosen the game of golf as their career.

The organization builds programs to train and educate golf professionals, so they can continue learning and improving in all aspects of golf management and to their adaption to the ever-changing golf industry. Many aspects of the golf industry ranging from administrators, chief operating officers, teachers, sales representatives, expert club fitters, tournament directors and special event coordinators to name a few all benefit from the services provided by the PGA of Canada Ontario Zone.

Reporting to the Executive Director and working closely with senior management and outside providers the incumbent will provide leadership, direction, and support to the day to day operation and delivery of broad, relevant program and service initiatives to ensure continued value and influence to all the association members and to the golf industry as a whole.

We require an individual with post-secondary education along with proven experience in a similar role or in Association management in a member service driven environment.

You will be highly organized, a true team player and leader with excellent communication and presentation skills plus a bias for identifying and implementing broad administration, training, and marketing frameworks. Along with this, you will have experience with systems such as Microsoft office and all social media platforms. Familiarity with graphic design, adobe, constant contact and video editing programs would be a definite asset. Candidate will also be well versed in short and long-term business planning, cost control management and the proven ability to build effective and lasting relationships and service delivery channels.

This is an outstanding opportunity to use your extensive background and creative skills in a progressive supportive team environment.

We thank you for your interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Applicants are encouraged to forward a cover letter and resume to:humanresources@pgaofontario. com

Applications will be accepted until Monday, April 30, 2018