[ACTON, ONT. via PGA of Canada]—The PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada returns to Beverly Golf & Country Club this summer.

The 54-hole national championship takes place Aug. 7-10 at the classically designed Robbie Robinson gem that is often referred to as one of the best secrets in Canadian golf.

“The PGA of Canada is thrilled about returning to the fabulous Beverly Golf & Country Club for our PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood. “We were last at Beverly in 2014 and it was a tremendous championship, so we’re expecting much of the same this year.”

The PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada was first played in 1938 as a division of the Canadian PGA Championship. In 1973, the championship became an independent event and has stayed that way since.

Among the Canadian golf legends to win the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada are Stan Leonard, Moe Norman—who won a record seven straight years from 1979-1985—Bob Panasik, Al Balding—who wowed the golf world by winning at age 76 in 2000—Jim Rutledge, Ray Stewart, Dave Barr, Bob Panasik, Murray Tucker, Bill Kozak, Gar Hamilton and Remi Bouchard who won at Beverly in 2014.

“We are both honoured and excited to host the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada here at Beverly Golf & Country Club,” said Mark Cunningham, Beverly’s general manager & director of golf. “We’re confident our challenging layout and tough greens will offer this year’s competitors a good test and result in a worthy champion.”

Back in 2014, a recently turned 50-year-old Bouchard outduelled Ken Tarling and Jean Laforce en-route to his dramatic playoff victory.

The original Robbie Robinson design was updated in 1999 by world-renowned golf architect Doug Carrick, modernizing the course while maintaining the challenging parkland layout. The Beverly is recognized as one of the finest courses in Ontario and has hosted a variety of professional and amateur championships.

Admittance to the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada is free and spectators are encouraged to attend the 54-hole championship.