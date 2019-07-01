Thresher Wins Inaugural Belleville Open in Spectacular Fashion

Jason Thresher of West Suffield, Connecticut found a fast way to make up a five-shot deficit in the final round of the Great Lakes Tour Belleville Open on June 29 and go on to win the title.

With an opening round 70 (-2) at the Trillium Wood Golf Club, Thresher was looking up at a very talented leaderboard but leaped into contention quickly. He did so courtesy of a birdie-ace-birdie-birdie start to his second tour of the Steven Ward Design.

Thresher, the 2019 New England Open Champion, would continue his strong pace, making birdie on the last to tie the competitive course record of 62 (-10), to post a total of -12.

First-round leader Jake Scott looked like he might play spoiler to Thresher’s story but made a three-putt on the penultimate hole and then could not convert a birdie on the last to tie Thresher. He finished at -11 to take second place alongside Sebastien Szrimak, who set the course record of 62 in a single round event at Trillium Wood in 2018. He closed with a 63 this year.

For the win, Thresher received $4,000 and will have his name engraved first on the Belleville Open trophy that was donated by Slapshot Bar and Grill in Belleville.

Lucas Kim of Richmond Hill ON continues to lead the ClearSports GLT Order of Merit presented by Roll ReadyTM after his T4 finish in Belleville.

The top finisher from Easter Ontario at the Belleville Open was Cooper Brown of Renfrew in share of 6th.