Ontario Names Canada Summer Games Team

UXBRIDGE— Golf Ontario is proud to announce the six players that will represent the province at the upcoming Canada Summer Games, July 28-Aug. 13 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Richmond Hill’s Monet Chun, London’s Ellie Szeryk and Toronto’s Sarah Beqaj will comprise the girls’ team, while Thornhill’s Kelvin Lim, Sudbury’s Tristan Renaud and Alliston’s Taylor Beckstead will make up the boys’ team.

The squad is already well accomplished in 2017 in the province and will look to ride their momentum to gold at the national level. Renaud, from Idylwylde Golf & Country Club, captured the Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship, on July 7 at The Rock Golf Club in Minett. That same day, Szeryk won the Ontario Junior Girls’ title at the Elmira Golf Club.

Earlier in the season, Lim, a Station Creek Golf Club member, took the Ontario Junior Boys’ Spring Classic at Wooden Sticks in Uxbridge and Chun, from The Summit Golf & Country Club, won the Girls’ Spring Classic at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Stouffville. Meanwhile, Beqaj, from the Toronto Golf Club, is coming off a runner-up finish in the Junior Girls’ Championship and Beckstead, a Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club member, a T4 at the Junior Boys’.

In addition to the players, the coaches that will represent the team will be: Cambridge’s Carla Munch and Woolwich’s Mike Martz.

More than 4,000 athletes are set to take part in 16 sports, including Golf, during the Games. Southwood Golf and Country Club will play host to golf, Aug. 8-11. Each province and Territory can send a team of three boys and three girls, under 19 years of age, to compete in the individual and team 72-hole competitions.

For more information on Golf Ontario’s Canada Summer Games team visit this link.

For more on the Canada Summer Games, see the Winnipeg 2017 website at this link.