Ontario Summer Games Golf Competition Wraps Up In London

(Golf Ontario, London, Ontario) – It was another hot day and the golf heated up at Thames Valley Golf Club, in London, Ontario, for the final day of the Ontario Summer Games Golf Competition on August 5.

The Jamieson Vitamins Junior Tour captured the gold medal for both the Boys’ and Girls’ Team events, while Curtis Hughes of the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Tour captured the Boys’ Individual gold, and Meloche of the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Tour captured the Girls’ Individual gold medal.

In the Ontario Summer Games Golf Competition, Boys’ Team category, the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Golf Tour took home gold (the team was +12 today, and +51 over three days) the Ottawa Valley Golf Association took home silver (The team was +29 today and +84 over three days), and the Hamilton Halton Junior Golf Tour took home a bronze medal (the team was +33 today and was +90 over three days). Third place was determined by a playoff hole (hole 1 on the course) between the Hamilton Halton Junior Golf Tour and the Durham Junior Golf Tour, won by the Hamilton Halton Junior Golf Tour to allow them to take home the medal.

In the Girls’ Team competition, the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Golf Tour took home the gold (the team was +19 today and +57 over three days) followed by the Hamilton Halton Junior Golf Tour who took home silver (the team was +20 today and +67 over three days) and the Durham Junior Golf Tour who took home bronze (the team was +17 today and +70 over three days).

In the Boys’ Individual competition, Curtis Hughes from the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Golf Tour took home gold (67-70-72, 209) Luc Warnock from the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Golf Tour took home silver (72-71-70, 213). and Patrick Maloney from the Hamilton Halton Junior Golf Tour took home the bronze medal (74-75-72, 221).

In the Girls’ Individual competition. Hannah Meloche from the Jamieson Vitamins Junior Golf Tour went home with Gold (76-80-77, 233), Dylann Armstrong of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association took home silver (81-82-72, 235), and Skylar Kew from the Hamilton Halton Junior Golf Tour took home the bronze medal (76-82-79, 237).

Hannah Meloche won the Girls’ Individual gold medal and was part of the Jamieson Vitamin Junior Tour winning the Girls’ Team gold as well. Meloche hinted at why she thinks her team had so much success this week, “I just think we’re all strong players, and everyone played their best … we are all strong players and it showed”.

Meloche has committed to the Davenport golf team and will be starting university there in the fall. In order to keep her lead through the final round of the Ontario Summer Games, Meloche tried to keep focused on her golf game, not anyone else’s, “I just played my round not focusing on what anyone else was doing, and tried to shoot my best”

Curtis Hughes won the Boys’ Individual golf competition and the boys’ team event as part of the Jamieson Vitamin Junior Tour. He is extremely proud to be a member of the team, and was happy that they worked so well together, “It felt really good you know, our team, we played proud as a team, not just as an individual, and I’m proud of my team too”

“Today I just wanted to go out there and just make steady golf, make as many pars as I could with a couple birdies. But that didn’t happen as expected, I doubled the first hole and then was even from then on in, so that was good … I was still in the lead by four shots so I had to keep playing my game and keep my head on straight” – he said.

Hughes is looking forward to playing with his team for the rest of the summer, including Erie Shores, and he will be playing in his last junior tour event at his home course, Beach Grove Golf and Country Club.

Free Admission to the event was provided by the sponsor of the event, Humber College. The Business School, Business Administration and Professional Golf Management. Staff from the Humber Business Administration Professional Golf Management program were on hand throughout the weekend providing prizing to players and they were in attendance at the medal ceremonies to help Golf Ontario tournament director, Rob Watson, and tournament assistant Scott Donahue present the Ontario Summer Games medals to the athletes.

