Ontario University Golf Championships Decided at Loch March

The University of Ottawa hosted the Ontario University Association Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships at Loch March Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario on Friday through Sunday, October 13-15, 2017.

Universities from across Ontario were represented and individual as well as team championships were contested for over the two days of competition.

Women’s Competition

Laura Upenieks (71-73-144) from the University of Toronto was the women’s medalist and took home the Judy McCrae Trophy. Robyn Campbell (80-77-157) from Queen’s University finished second, followed by Laura Wesselius (76-82-158) from the University of Waterloo.

Flagstick caught up with Laura Upenieks and asked her about the competition – “It was a fun two days. It was a rare time in tournament golf when you feel like everything is going pretty well most of the time and we have such an unbelievable team and coaching staff. It was great for the team and me to play well. It was a lot of fun. The course was difficult. You were sort of one swing away from a double bogie a lot of the time. You had to put the ball in the right spot of the tee.”

The University of Toronto finished in first place in the women’s team competition with a total score of 464. Team members were Kelsey Fuchs, Ellice Hong, Ann Peric and Laura Upenieks. The Queen’s University Team (485), made up of Robyn Campbell, Jasmine Mussani, Melissa Ramnauth and Sierra Singh, finished in second place. Third place with a score of 494 went to the University of Waterloo Team members Maria Garcia, Claire Konning, Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi and Laura Wesselius.

The University of Ottawa Women’s Team (Melanie Carriere, Lauren Middlemiss, Jessica Sterbenk, Ashley Thompson) finished in ninth place and Chloe Wilson from Carleton University played well and was named a OUA Second Team All Star.

Men’s Competition

Charles Fitzsimmons (71-71-142) from Western University took home the OUA men’s low medalist trophy by one stroke over Gabriel Gingras (75-68-143) from the University of Ottawa. Austin Ryan (73-71-144) from Laurier University and Bryce Even (72-72-144) from Windsor University tied for third place in the individual competition.

“The course played really tough”, said gold medalist Charles Fitzsimmons. He continued, “It was windy and the pins were in some tough spots. It was a good challenging course that way. It was my kind of course where I could plod along and keep my ball in play. I felt really comfortable here.” When asked about the team championship win, Charles responded – “It’s so incredible. That’s what we play for. To win individually is the icing on top but what we’re all here for and what we work so hard for as a team is to win that championship and that’s what makes it so special.”

Western University took home the OUA Men’s Team Championship Trophy with their total team score of 587. Team members were John Boncoddo, Patrick Carlton, MacKenzie Carter, Charles Fitzsimmons and Alex Purdom. Silver medals in the team competition were shared by the Queen’s University and University of Ottawa Teams with total scores of 601. Members of the Queen’s University Team were Trevor Corner, Myles Killackey, Chris Murray, Jeremy Rose and Ian Wilson. The University of Ottawa Team Members were Anthony Brodeur, Jared Coyle, Gabriel Gingras, Michael Reaume and Nicholas Workun.

The Carleton University Team of Chris Hennigar, Ben Kargus, Matthew Kartusch, Paul Martin and Tyler Watson finished in a tie for 6th place.

Congratulations to all of the competitors representing their Universities at Loch March in the Ontario University Association Golf Championships.

Photos by Joe McLean

Women’s Leaderboard – Team

Women’s Leaderboard – Individual

Men’s Leaderboard – Team

Men’s Leaderboard Individual