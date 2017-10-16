What's New?

Ontario University Golf Championships Decided at Loch March

October 16, 2017

University of Toronto Championship Women's Team

The University of Ottawa hosted the Ontario University Association Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships at Loch March Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario on Friday through Sunday, October 13-15, 2017.

Universities from across Ontario were represented and individual as well as team championships were contested for over the two days of competition.

Women’s Competition

Laura Upenieks (71-73-144) from the University of Toronto was the women’s medalist and took home the Judy McCrae Trophy. Robyn Campbell (80-77-157) from Queen’s University finished second, followed by Laura Wesselius (76-82-158) from the University of Waterloo.

Flagstick caught up with Laura Upenieks and asked her about the competition – “It was a fun two days. It was a rare time in tournament golf when you feel like everything is going pretty well most of the time and we have such an unbelievable team and coaching staff. It was great for the team and me to play well. It was a lot of fun. The course was difficult. You were sort of one swing away from a double bogie a lot of the time. You had to put the ball in the right spot of the tee.”

The University of Toronto finished in first place in the women’s team competition with a total score of 464. Team members were Kelsey Fuchs, Ellice Hong, Ann Peric and Laura Upenieks. The Queen’s University Team (485), made up of Robyn Campbell, Jasmine Mussani, Melissa Ramnauth and Sierra Singh, finished in second place. Third place with a score of 494 went to the University of Waterloo Team members Maria Garcia, Claire Konning, Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi and Laura Wesselius.

The University of Ottawa Women’s Team (Melanie Carriere, Lauren Middlemiss, Jessica Sterbenk, Ashley Thompson) finished in ninth place and Chloe Wilson from Carleton University played well and was named a OUA Second Team All Star.

Men’s Competition

Charles Fitzsimmons (71-71-142) from Western University took home the OUA men’s low medalist trophy by one stroke over Gabriel Gingras (75-68-143) from the University of Ottawa. Austin Ryan (73-71-144) from Laurier University and Bryce Even (72-72-144) from Windsor University tied for third place in the individual competition.

“The course played really tough”, said gold medalist Charles Fitzsimmons. He continued, “It was windy and the pins were in some tough spots. It was a good challenging course that way. It was my kind of course where I could plod along and keep my ball in play. I felt really comfortable here.” When asked about the team championship win, Charles responded – “It’s so incredible. That’s what we play for. To win individually is the icing on top but what we’re all here for and what we work so hard for as a team is to win that championship and that’s what makes it so special.”

Western University took home the OUA Men’s Team Championship Trophy with their total team score of 587. Team members were John Boncoddo, Patrick Carlton, MacKenzie Carter, Charles Fitzsimmons and Alex Purdom. Silver medals in the team competition were shared by the Queen’s University and University of Ottawa Teams with total scores of 601. Members of the Queen’s University Team were Trevor Corner, Myles Killackey, Chris Murray, Jeremy Rose and Ian Wilson. The University of Ottawa Team Members were Anthony Brodeur, Jared Coyle, Gabriel Gingras, Michael Reaume and Nicholas Workun.

The Carleton University Team of Chris Hennigar, Ben Kargus, Matthew Kartusch, Paul Martin and Tyler Watson finished in a tie for 6th place.

Congratulations to all of the competitors representing their Universities at Loch March in the Ontario University Association Golf Championships.

Photos by Joe McLean

Women’s Leaderboard – Team
Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Ana Peric  Toronto
Laura Upenieks  Toronto
Kelsey Fuchs  Toronto
Ellice Hong  Toronto		 +22 F +32 226 238 464
2 Robyn Campbell  Queen’s
Melissa Ramnauth  Queen’s
Jasmine Mussani  Queen’s
Sierra Singh  Queen’s		 +26 F +53 243 242 485
3 Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi  Waterloo
Laura Wesselius  Waterloo
Claire Konning  Waterloo
Maria Garcia  Waterloo		 +33 F +62 245 249 494
4 Melanie Burgess  Windsor
Tavia Maurovic  Windsor
Emily Staddler  Windsor
Nicole Cesca  Windsor		 +35 F +63 244 251 495
5 Tasha Macdonald  Western
Sarah Guerten  Western
Jennifer Knox  Western
Amanda Kerr  Western		 +33 F +66 249 249 498
6 Shannon Rowan  Brock
Julia Moretto  Brock
Alexis Batt  Brock
Lauren Hines  Brock		 +42 F +83 257 258 515
7 Erin Coates  Guelph
Linnea Knutsson  Guelph
Mallory Vachon  Guelph		 +44 F +97 269 260 529
8 Skylar Turkiewicz  Laurier
Alexandra Medeiros  Laurier
Stephanie Elsey  Laurier
Samantha Zulian  Laurier		 +52 F +98 262 268 530
9 Ashley Thompson  Ottawa
Jessica Sterbenk  Ottawa
Melanie Carriere  Ottawa
Lauren Middlemiss  Ottawa		 +55 F +114 275 271 546
10 Emily Heming  McMaster
Becky Bauer  McMaster
Courtney Moore  McMaster		 +61 F +122 277 277 554

Women’s Leaderboard – Individual

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Laura Upenieks  Toronto +1 F E 71 73 144
2 Robyn Campbell  Queen’s +5 F +13 80 77 157
3 Laura Wesselius  Waterloo +10 F +14 76 82 158
4 Ellice Hong  Toronto +14 F +16 74 86 160
5 Linnea Knutsson  Guelph +4 F +18 86 76 162
6 Melanie Burgess  Windsor +8 F +19 83 80 163
7 Tavia Maurovic  Windsor +13 F +20 79 85 164
T8 Chloe Wilson  Carleton +15 F +21 78 87 165
T8 Ana Peric  Toronto +12 F +21 81 84 165
T8 Melissa Ramnauth  Queen’s +13 F +21 80 85 165
T11 Tasha Macdonald  Western +10 F +22 84 82 166
T11 Claire Konning  Waterloo +14 F +22 80 86 166
T11 Kelsey Fuchs  Toronto +9 F +22 85 81 166
T11 Jennifer Knox  Western +13 F +22 81 85 166
T11 Sierra Singh  Queen’s +11 F +22 83 83 166
16 Shannon Rowan  Brock +9 F +23 86 81 167
T17 Amanda Kerr  Western +10 F +24 86 82 168
T17 Skylar Turkiewicz  Laurier +13 F +24 83 85 168
19 Jasmine Mussani  Queen’s +10 F +25 87 82 169
T20 Erin Coates  Guelph +14 F +26 84 86 170
T20 Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi  Waterloo +9 F +26 89 81 170
T20 Nicole Cesca  Windsor +16 F +26 82 88 170
T23 Ashley Thompson  Ottawa +17 F +28 83 89 172
T23 Sarah Guerten  Western +16 F +28 84 88 172
25 Emily Staddler  Windsor +14 F +29 87 86 173
T26 Emily Heming  McMaster +15 F +31 88 87 175
T26 Lauren Hines  Brock +13 F +31 90 85 175
28 Julia Moretto  Brock +20 F +32 84 92 176
29 Stephanie Elsey  Laurier +18 F +33 87 90 177
30 Gracen Lacko  Laurentian +25 F +35 82 97 179
31 Becky Bauer  McMaster +19 F +41 94 91 185
32 Alexandra Medeiros  Laurier +22 F +42 92 94 186
33 Alexis Batt  Brock +28 F +43 87 100 187
T34 Jessica Sterbenk  Ottawa +19 F +44 97 91 188
T34 Melanie Carriere  Ottawa +21 F +44 95 93 188
T34 Maria Garcia  Waterloo +20 F +44 96 92 188
37 Samantha Zulian  Laurier +21 F +46 97 93 190
38 Courtney Moore  McMaster +27 F +50 95 99 194
39 Lauren Middlemiss  Ottawa +19 F +51 104 91 195
40 Mallory Vachon  Guelph +26 F +53 99 98 197

Men’s Leaderboard – Team

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Charles Fitzsimmons  Western
Alex Purdom  Western
Mackenzie Carter  Western
Patrick Carlton  Western
John Boncoddo  Western		 +6 F +11 293 294 587
T2 Gabriel Gingras  Ottawa
Nicholas Workun  Ottawa
Anthony Brodeur  Ottawa
Michael Reaume  Ottawa
Jared Coyle  Ottawa		 +7 F +25 306 295 601
T2 Chris Murray  Queen’s
Ian Wilson  Queen’s
Trevor Corner  Queen’s
Myles Killackey  Queen’s
Jeremy Rose  Queen’s		 +14 F +25 299 302 601
4 Marc-Anthony Manion  Guelph
Nicholas Striker  Guelph
Matthew Vihant  Guelph
Mathew Stevens  Guelph
Trevor Whiton  Guelph		 +14 F +26 300 302 602
5 Austin Ryan  Laurier
Andrew Cox  Laurier
Paul Edgar  Laurier
Ryan Murphy  Laurier
Henry Luel  Laurier		 +13 F +27 302 301 603
6 Tyson Turchanski  Waterloo
Jordy Denomme  Waterloo
Isaac Maxwell  Waterloo
Tyler Cormier  Waterloo
Sam Kreze  Waterloo		 +15 F +28 301 303 604
T7 Chris Hennigar  Carleton
Tyler Watson  Carleton
Ben Kargus  Carleton
Matthew Kartusch  Carleton
Paul Martin  Carleton		 +22 F +36 302 310 612
T7 Adam Graham  Brock
Matt Deven  Brock
Jordan Lisko  Brock
Jonathon Snook  Brock
Peter Leone  Brock		 +18 F +36 306 306 612
9 Bryce Evon  Windsor
Darren Whitehouse  Windsor
Nikishantess Penashue  Windsor
Jason Buliga  Windsor
Quinten Moulson  Windsor		 +12 F +38 314 300 614
10 Vincent Giroux  Laurentian
Dale Valade  Laurentian
Liam Hamlin  Laurentian
Nick Quesnel  Laurentian
Nico Presot  Laurentian		 +18 F +47 317 306 623
11 Kevin Fawcett  Toronto
Davis Kuksis  Toronto
Jack Allan  Toronto
Ben Basran  Toronto
Matthew Puzhitsky  Toronto		 +26 F +52 314 314 628
12 Ethan Hurst  McMaster
John MacPherson  McMaster
Andrew Pearson  McMaster
Noah Oakes  McMaster
Brett Brydges  McMaster		 +28 F +62 322 316 638
13 MacKenzie Dasti  UOIT
Brent Seton  UOIT
Curtis Sewell  UOIT
Brendan Barletta  UOIT
Joshua Harrop  UOIT		 +48 F +90 330 336 666
14 Dhillon Gurbir  York
Michael Tabascio  York
Aaron Koenigsberg  York
Cameron Anderson  York
Sam Roy  York		 +43 F * +93 338 331 669
15 Zac Howard  Trent
Nicholas Harris  Trent
Jack Prins  Trent
Shaun Nichols  Trent
Matt Beavis  Trent		 +54 F +108 342 342

Men’s Leaderboard Individual

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Charles Fitzsimmons  Western -1 F -2 71 71 142
2 Gabriel Gingras  Ottawa -4 F -1 75 68 143
T3 Austin Ryan  Laurier -1 F E 73 71 144
T3 Bryce Evon  Windsor E F E 72 72 144
5 Mackenzie Carter  Western +1 F +1 72 73 145
T6 Marc-Anthony Manion  Guelph +3 F +4 73 75 148
T6 Myles Killackey  Queen’s +2 F +4 74 74 148
T6 Matthew Vihant  Guelph +3 F +4 73 75 148
T6 Nicholas Striker  Guelph E F +4 76 72 148
T10 Jordy Denomme  Waterloo +1 F +5 76 73 149
T10 Kevin Fawcett  Toronto +2 F +5 75 74 149
T12 Chris Murray  Queen’s +7 F +6 71 79 150
T12 Matthew Kartusch  Carleton +4 F +6 74 76 150
T12 Tyler Watson  Carleton +3 F +6 75 75 150
T12 Andrew Cox  Laurier +2 F +6 76 74 150
T16 Jeremy Rose  Queen’s +2 F +7 77 74 151
T16 Matt Deven  Brock +8 F +7 71 80 151
T16 Dale Valade  Laurentian E F +7 79 72 151
T19 Tyler Cormier  Waterloo +6 F +8 74 78 152
T19 Anthony Brodeur  Ottawa +3 F +8 77 75 152
T19 Darren Whitehouse  Windsor +2 F +8 78 74 152
T22 Tyson Turchanski  Waterloo +7 F +9 74 79 153
T22 Sam Kreze  Waterloo +4 F +9 77 76 153
T22 John Boncoddo  Western +6 F +9 75 78 153
T22 Alex Purdom  Western E F +9 81 72 153
T22 Peter Leone  Brock +6 F +9 75 78 153
T22 Jared Coyle  Ottawa +4 F +9 77 76 153
T22 Adam Graham  Brock E F +9 81 72 153
T29 Ian Wilson  Queen’s +3 F +10 79 75 154
T29 Isaac Maxwell  Waterloo +4 F +10 78 76 154
T31 Ryan Murphy  Laurier +6 F +11 77 78 155
T31 Henry Luel  Laurier +6 F +11 77 78 155
T33 Paul Edgar  Laurier +8 F +12 76 80 156
T33 Jonathon Snook  Brock +5 F +12 79 77 156
T33 MacKenzie Dasti  UOIT +8 F +12 76 80 156
T36 Patrick Carlton  Western +10 F +13 75 82 157
T36 Chris Hennigar  Carleton +8 F +13 77 80 157
T36 Michael Reaume  Ottawa +4 F +13 81 76 157
T36 Ethan Hurst  McMaster +8 F +13 77 80 157
T40 Mathew Stevens  Guelph +8 F +14 78 80 158
T40 Nicholas Workun  Ottawa +9 F +14 77 81 158
T40 Matthew Puzhitsky  Toronto +7 F +14 79 79 158
T40 Nick Quesnel  Laurentian +8 F +14 78 80 158
T44 Paul Martin  Carleton +11 F +15 76 83 159
T44 Ben Kargus  Carleton +7 F +15 80 79 159
T44 Jack Allan  Toronto +8 F +15 79 80 159
T44 Liam Hamlin  Laurentian +7 F +15 80 79 159
T44 Nico Presot  Laurentian +7 F +15 80 79 159
T44 Vincent Giroux  Laurentian +4 F +15 83 76 159
T50 Trevor Whiton  Guelph +10 F +16 78 82 160
T50 Nikishantess Penashue  Windsor +6 F +16 82 78 160
T52 Trevor Corner  Queen’s +12 F +17 77 84 161
T52 Jason Buliga  Windsor +4 F +17 85 76 161
T52 John MacPherson  McMaster +1 F +17 88 73 161
T55 Jordan Lisko  Brock +7 F +18 83 79 162
T55 Brett Brydges  McMaster +10 F +18 80 82 162
T55 Davis Kuksis  Toronto +9 F +18 81 81 162
T58 Sam Roy  York +8 F * +19 83 80 163
T58 Zac Howard  Trent +8 F * +19 83 80 163
60 Shaun Nichols  Trent +15 F +21 78 87 165
T61 Andrew Pearson  McMaster +9 F +22 85 81 166
T61 Michael Tabascio  York +12 F +22 82 84 166
63 Noah Oakes  McMaster +15 F +23 80 87 167
T64 Brendan Barletta  UOIT +16 F * +25 81 88 169
T64 Curtis Sewell  UOIT +12 F +25 85 84 169
66 Quinten Moulson  Windsor +16 F +26 82 88 170
T67 Dhillon Gurbir  York +13 F +27 86 85 171
T67 Aaron Koenigsberg  York +12 F +27 87 84 171
T69 Joshua Harrop  UOIT +12 F +28 88 84 172
T69 Cameron Anderson  York +11 F +28 89 83 172
71 Nicholas Harris  Trent +11 F +31 92 83 175
T72 Ben Basran  Toronto +15 F +32 89 87 176
T72 Andrew Hudencial  Ryerson +19 F +32 85 91 176
74 Brent Seton  UOIT +18 F +35 89 90 179
75 Jack Prins  Trent +20 F +37 89 92 181
76 Matt Beavis  Trent +20 F +43 95 92 187

