Ontario University Golf Championships Decided at Loch March

The University of Ottawa hosted the Ontario University Association Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships at Loch March Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario on Friday through Sunday, October 13-15, 2017.
Universities from across Ontario were represented and individual as well as team championships were contested for over the two days of competition.
Women’s Competition
Laura Upenieks (71-73-144) from the University of Toronto was the women’s medalist and took home the Judy McCrae Trophy. Robyn Campbell (80-77-157) from Queen’s University finished second, followed by Laura Wesselius (76-82-158) from the University of Waterloo.
Flagstick caught up with Laura Upenieks and asked her about the competition – “It was a fun two days. It was a rare time in tournament golf when you feel like everything is going pretty well most of the time and we have such an unbelievable team and coaching staff. It was great for the team and me to play well. It was a lot of fun. The course was difficult. You were sort of one swing away from a double bogie a lot of the time. You had to put the ball in the right spot of the tee.”
The University of Toronto finished in first place in the women’s team competition with a total score of 464. Team members were Kelsey Fuchs, Ellice Hong, Ann Peric and Laura Upenieks. The Queen’s University Team (485), made up of Robyn Campbell, Jasmine Mussani, Melissa Ramnauth and Sierra Singh, finished in second place. Third place with a score of 494 went to the University of Waterloo Team members Maria Garcia, Claire Konning, Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi and Laura Wesselius.
The University of Ottawa Women’s Team (Melanie Carriere, Lauren Middlemiss, Jessica Sterbenk, Ashley Thompson) finished in ninth place and Chloe Wilson from Carleton University played well and was named a OUA Second Team All Star.
Men’s Competition
Charles Fitzsimmons (71-71-142) from Western University took home the OUA men’s low medalist trophy by one stroke over Gabriel Gingras (75-68-143) from the University of Ottawa. Austin Ryan (73-71-144) from Laurier University and Bryce Even (72-72-144) from Windsor University tied for third place in the individual competition.
“The course played really tough”, said gold medalist Charles Fitzsimmons. He continued, “It was windy and the pins were in some tough spots. It was a good challenging course that way. It was my kind of course where I could plod along and keep my ball in play. I felt really comfortable here.” When asked about the team championship win, Charles responded – “It’s so incredible. That’s what we play for. To win individually is the icing on top but what we’re all here for and what we work so hard for as a team is to win that championship and that’s what makes it so special.”
Western University took home the OUA Men’s Team Championship Trophy with their total team score of 587. Team members were John Boncoddo, Patrick Carlton, MacKenzie Carter, Charles Fitzsimmons and Alex Purdom. Silver medals in the team competition were shared by the Queen’s University and University of Ottawa Teams with total scores of 601. Members of the Queen’s University Team were Trevor Corner, Myles Killackey, Chris Murray, Jeremy Rose and Ian Wilson. The University of Ottawa Team Members were Anthony Brodeur, Jared Coyle, Gabriel Gingras, Michael Reaume and Nicholas Workun.
The Carleton University Team of Chris Hennigar, Ben Kargus, Matthew Kartusch, Paul Martin and Tyler Watson finished in a tie for 6th place.
Congratulations to all of the competitors representing their Universities at Loch March in the Ontario University Association Golf Championships.
Photos by Joe McLean
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Women’s Leaderboard – Team
|Pos
|Team
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Ana Peric Toronto
Laura Upenieks Toronto
Kelsey Fuchs Toronto
Ellice Hong Toronto
|+22
|F
|+32
|226
|238
|464
|2
|Robyn Campbell Queen’s
Melissa Ramnauth Queen’s
Jasmine Mussani Queen’s
Sierra Singh Queen’s
|+26
|F
|+53
|243
|242
|485
|3
|Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi Waterloo
Laura Wesselius Waterloo
Claire Konning Waterloo
Maria Garcia Waterloo
|+33
|F
|+62
|245
|249
|494
|4
|Melanie Burgess Windsor
Tavia Maurovic Windsor
Emily Staddler Windsor
Nicole Cesca Windsor
|+35
|F
|+63
|244
|251
|495
|5
|Tasha Macdonald Western
Sarah Guerten Western
Jennifer Knox Western
Amanda Kerr Western
|+33
|F
|+66
|249
|249
|498
|6
|Shannon Rowan Brock
Julia Moretto Brock
Alexis Batt Brock
Lauren Hines Brock
|+42
|F
|+83
|257
|258
|515
|7
|Erin Coates Guelph
Linnea Knutsson Guelph
Mallory Vachon Guelph
|+44
|F
|+97
|269
|260
|529
|8
|Skylar Turkiewicz Laurier
Alexandra Medeiros Laurier
Stephanie Elsey Laurier
Samantha Zulian Laurier
|+52
|F
|+98
|262
|268
|530
|9
|Ashley Thompson Ottawa
Jessica Sterbenk Ottawa
Melanie Carriere Ottawa
Lauren Middlemiss Ottawa
|+55
|F
|+114
|275
|271
|546
|10
|Emily Heming McMaster
Becky Bauer McMaster
Courtney Moore McMaster
|+61
|F
|+122
|277
|277
|554
Women’s Leaderboard – Individual
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Laura Upenieks Toronto
|+1
|F
|E
|71
|73
|144
|2
|Robyn Campbell Queen’s
|+5
|F
|+13
|80
|77
|157
|3
|Laura Wesselius Waterloo
|+10
|F
|+14
|76
|82
|158
|4
|Ellice Hong Toronto
|+14
|F
|+16
|74
|86
|160
|5
|Linnea Knutsson Guelph
|+4
|F
|+18
|86
|76
|162
|6
|Melanie Burgess Windsor
|+8
|F
|+19
|83
|80
|163
|7
|Tavia Maurovic Windsor
|+13
|F
|+20
|79
|85
|164
|T8
|Chloe Wilson Carleton
|+15
|F
|+21
|78
|87
|165
|T8
|Ana Peric Toronto
|+12
|F
|+21
|81
|84
|165
|T8
|Melissa Ramnauth Queen’s
|+13
|F
|+21
|80
|85
|165
|T11
|Tasha Macdonald Western
|+10
|F
|+22
|84
|82
|166
|T11
|Claire Konning Waterloo
|+14
|F
|+22
|80
|86
|166
|T11
|Kelsey Fuchs Toronto
|+9
|F
|+22
|85
|81
|166
|T11
|Jennifer Knox Western
|+13
|F
|+22
|81
|85
|166
|T11
|Sierra Singh Queen’s
|+11
|F
|+22
|83
|83
|166
|16
|Shannon Rowan Brock
|+9
|F
|+23
|86
|81
|167
|T17
|Amanda Kerr Western
|+10
|F
|+24
|86
|82
|168
|T17
|Skylar Turkiewicz Laurier
|+13
|F
|+24
|83
|85
|168
|19
|Jasmine Mussani Queen’s
|+10
|F
|+25
|87
|82
|169
|T20
|Erin Coates Guelph
|+14
|F
|+26
|84
|86
|170
|T20
|Elanna Lachaine-DeMarchi Waterloo
|+9
|F
|+26
|89
|81
|170
|T20
|Nicole Cesca Windsor
|+16
|F
|+26
|82
|88
|170
|T23
|Ashley Thompson Ottawa
|+17
|F
|+28
|83
|89
|172
|T23
|Sarah Guerten Western
|+16
|F
|+28
|84
|88
|172
|25
|Emily Staddler Windsor
|+14
|F
|+29
|87
|86
|173
|T26
|Emily Heming McMaster
|+15
|F
|+31
|88
|87
|175
|T26
|Lauren Hines Brock
|+13
|F
|+31
|90
|85
|175
|28
|Julia Moretto Brock
|+20
|F
|+32
|84
|92
|176
|29
|Stephanie Elsey Laurier
|+18
|F
|+33
|87
|90
|177
|30
|Gracen Lacko Laurentian
|+25
|F
|+35
|82
|97
|179
|31
|Becky Bauer McMaster
|+19
|F
|+41
|94
|91
|185
|32
|Alexandra Medeiros Laurier
|+22
|F
|+42
|92
|94
|186
|33
|Alexis Batt Brock
|+28
|F
|+43
|87
|100
|187
|T34
|Jessica Sterbenk Ottawa
|+19
|F
|+44
|97
|91
|188
|T34
|Melanie Carriere Ottawa
|+21
|F
|+44
|95
|93
|188
|T34
|Maria Garcia Waterloo
|+20
|F
|+44
|96
|92
|188
|37
|Samantha Zulian Laurier
|+21
|F
|+46
|97
|93
|190
|38
|Courtney Moore McMaster
|+27
|F
|+50
|95
|99
|194
|39
|Lauren Middlemiss Ottawa
|+19
|F
|+51
|104
|91
|195
|40
|Mallory Vachon Guelph
|+26
|F
|+53
|99
|98
|197
Men’s Leaderboard – Team
|Pos
|Team
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Charles Fitzsimmons Western
Alex Purdom Western
Mackenzie Carter Western
Patrick Carlton Western
John Boncoddo Western
|+6
|F
|+11
|293
|294
|587
|T2
|Gabriel Gingras Ottawa
Nicholas Workun Ottawa
Anthony Brodeur Ottawa
Michael Reaume Ottawa
Jared Coyle Ottawa
|+7
|F
|+25
|306
|295
|601
|T2
|Chris Murray Queen’s
Ian Wilson Queen’s
Trevor Corner Queen’s
Myles Killackey Queen’s
Jeremy Rose Queen’s
|+14
|F
|+25
|299
|302
|601
|4
|Marc-Anthony Manion Guelph
Nicholas Striker Guelph
Matthew Vihant Guelph
Mathew Stevens Guelph
Trevor Whiton Guelph
|+14
|F
|+26
|300
|302
|602
|5
|Austin Ryan Laurier
Andrew Cox Laurier
Paul Edgar Laurier
Ryan Murphy Laurier
Henry Luel Laurier
|+13
|F
|+27
|302
|301
|603
|6
|Tyson Turchanski Waterloo
Jordy Denomme Waterloo
Isaac Maxwell Waterloo
Tyler Cormier Waterloo
Sam Kreze Waterloo
|+15
|F
|+28
|301
|303
|604
|T7
|Chris Hennigar Carleton
Tyler Watson Carleton
Ben Kargus Carleton
Matthew Kartusch Carleton
Paul Martin Carleton
|+22
|F
|+36
|302
|310
|612
|T7
|Adam Graham Brock
Matt Deven Brock
Jordan Lisko Brock
Jonathon Snook Brock
Peter Leone Brock
|+18
|F
|+36
|306
|306
|612
|9
|Bryce Evon Windsor
Darren Whitehouse Windsor
Nikishantess Penashue Windsor
Jason Buliga Windsor
Quinten Moulson Windsor
|+12
|F
|+38
|314
|300
|614
|10
|Vincent Giroux Laurentian
Dale Valade Laurentian
Liam Hamlin Laurentian
Nick Quesnel Laurentian
Nico Presot Laurentian
|+18
|F
|+47
|317
|306
|623
|11
|Kevin Fawcett Toronto
Davis Kuksis Toronto
Jack Allan Toronto
Ben Basran Toronto
Matthew Puzhitsky Toronto
|+26
|F
|+52
|314
|314
|628
|12
|Ethan Hurst McMaster
John MacPherson McMaster
Andrew Pearson McMaster
Noah Oakes McMaster
Brett Brydges McMaster
|+28
|F
|+62
|322
|316
|638
|13
|MacKenzie Dasti UOIT
Brent Seton UOIT
Curtis Sewell UOIT
Brendan Barletta UOIT
Joshua Harrop UOIT
|+48
|F
|+90
|330
|336
|666
|14
|Dhillon Gurbir York
Michael Tabascio York
Aaron Koenigsberg York
Cameron Anderson York
Sam Roy York
|+43
|F *
|+93
|338
|331
|669
|15
|Zac Howard Trent
Nicholas Harris Trent
Jack Prins Trent
Shaun Nichols Trent
Matt Beavis Trent
|+54
|F
|+108
|342
|342
Men’s Leaderboard Individual
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Charles Fitzsimmons Western
|-1
|F
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|2
|Gabriel Gingras Ottawa
|-4
|F
|-1
|75
|68
|143
|T3
|Austin Ryan Laurier
|-1
|F
|E
|73
|71
|144
|T3
|Bryce Evon Windsor
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|144
|5
|Mackenzie Carter Western
|+1
|F
|+1
|72
|73
|145
|T6
|Marc-Anthony Manion Guelph
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|T6
|Myles Killackey Queen’s
|+2
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|148
|T6
|Matthew Vihant Guelph
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|T6
|Nicholas Striker Guelph
|E
|F
|+4
|76
|72
|148
|T10
|Jordy Denomme Waterloo
|+1
|F
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T10
|Kevin Fawcett Toronto
|+2
|F
|+5
|75
|74
|149
|T12
|Chris Murray Queen’s
|+7
|F
|+6
|71
|79
|150
|T12
|Matthew Kartusch Carleton
|+4
|F
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|T12
|Tyler Watson Carleton
|+3
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T12
|Andrew Cox Laurier
|+2
|F
|+6
|76
|74
|150
|T16
|Jeremy Rose Queen’s
|+2
|F
|+7
|77
|74
|151
|T16
|Matt Deven Brock
|+8
|F
|+7
|71
|80
|151
|T16
|Dale Valade Laurentian
|E
|F
|+7
|79
|72
|151
|T19
|Tyler Cormier Waterloo
|+6
|F
|+8
|74
|78
|152
|T19
|Anthony Brodeur Ottawa
|+3
|F
|+8
|77
|75
|152
|T19
|Darren Whitehouse Windsor
|+2
|F
|+8
|78
|74
|152
|T22
|Tyson Turchanski Waterloo
|+7
|F
|+9
|74
|79
|153
|T22
|Sam Kreze Waterloo
|+4
|F
|+9
|77
|76
|153
|T22
|John Boncoddo Western
|+6
|F
|+9
|75
|78
|153
|T22
|Alex Purdom Western
|E
|F
|+9
|81
|72
|153
|T22
|Peter Leone Brock
|+6
|F
|+9
|75
|78
|153
|T22
|Jared Coyle Ottawa
|+4
|F
|+9
|77
|76
|153
|T22
|Adam Graham Brock
|E
|F
|+9
|81
|72
|153
|T29
|Ian Wilson Queen’s
|+3
|F
|+10
|79
|75
|154
|T29
|Isaac Maxwell Waterloo
|+4
|F
|+10
|78
|76
|154
|T31
|Ryan Murphy Laurier
|+6
|F
|+11
|77
|78
|155
|T31
|Henry Luel Laurier
|+6
|F
|+11
|77
|78
|155
|T33
|Paul Edgar Laurier
|+8
|F
|+12
|76
|80
|156
|T33
|Jonathon Snook Brock
|+5
|F
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|T33
|MacKenzie Dasti UOIT
|+8
|F
|+12
|76
|80
|156
|T36
|Patrick Carlton Western
|+10
|F
|+13
|75
|82
|157
|T36
|Chris Hennigar Carleton
|+8
|F
|+13
|77
|80
|157
|T36
|Michael Reaume Ottawa
|+4
|F
|+13
|81
|76
|157
|T36
|Ethan Hurst McMaster
|+8
|F
|+13
|77
|80
|157
|T40
|Mathew Stevens Guelph
|+8
|F
|+14
|78
|80
|158
|T40
|Nicholas Workun Ottawa
|+9
|F
|+14
|77
|81
|158
|T40
|Matthew Puzhitsky Toronto
|+7
|F
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|T40
|Nick Quesnel Laurentian
|+8
|F
|+14
|78
|80
|158
|T44
|Paul Martin Carleton
|+11
|F
|+15
|76
|83
|159
|T44
|Ben Kargus Carleton
|+7
|F
|+15
|80
|79
|159
|T44
|Jack Allan Toronto
|+8
|F
|+15
|79
|80
|159
|T44
|Liam Hamlin Laurentian
|+7
|F
|+15
|80
|79
|159
|T44
|Nico Presot Laurentian
|+7
|F
|+15
|80
|79
|159
|T44
|Vincent Giroux Laurentian
|+4
|F
|+15
|83
|76
|159
|T50
|Trevor Whiton Guelph
|+10
|F
|+16
|78
|82
|160
|T50
|Nikishantess Penashue Windsor
|+6
|F
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|T52
|Trevor Corner Queen’s
|+12
|F
|+17
|77
|84
|161
|T52
|Jason Buliga Windsor
|+4
|F
|+17
|85
|76
|161
|T52
|John MacPherson McMaster
|+1
|F
|+17
|88
|73
|161
|T55
|Jordan Lisko Brock
|+7
|F
|+18
|83
|79
|162
|T55
|Brett Brydges McMaster
|+10
|F
|+18
|80
|82
|162
|T55
|Davis Kuksis Toronto
|+9
|F
|+18
|81
|81
|162
|T58
|Sam Roy York
|+8
|F *
|+19
|83
|80
|163
|T58
|Zac Howard Trent
|+8
|F *
|+19
|83
|80
|163
|60
|Shaun Nichols Trent
|+15
|F
|+21
|78
|87
|165
|T61
|Andrew Pearson McMaster
|+9
|F
|+22
|85
|81
|166
|T61
|Michael Tabascio York
|+12
|F
|+22
|82
|84
|166
|63
|Noah Oakes McMaster
|+15
|F
|+23
|80
|87
|167
|T64
|Brendan Barletta UOIT
|+16
|F *
|+25
|81
|88
|169
|T64
|Curtis Sewell UOIT
|+12
|F
|+25
|85
|84
|169
|66
|Quinten Moulson Windsor
|+16
|F
|+26
|82
|88
|170
|T67
|Dhillon Gurbir York
|+13
|F
|+27
|86
|85
|171
|T67
|Aaron Koenigsberg York
|+12
|F
|+27
|87
|84
|171
|T69
|Joshua Harrop UOIT
|+12
|F
|+28
|88
|84
|172
|T69
|Cameron Anderson York
|+11
|F
|+28
|89
|83
|172
|71
|Nicholas Harris Trent
|+11
|F
|+31
|92
|83
|175
|T72
|Ben Basran Toronto
|+15
|F
|+32
|89
|87
|176
|T72
|Andrew Hudencial Ryerson
|+19
|F
|+32
|85
|91
|176
|74
|Brent Seton UOIT
|+18
|F
|+35
|89
|90
|179
|75
|Jack Prins Trent
|+20
|F
|+37
|89
|92
|181
|76
|Matt Beavis Trent
|+20
|F
|+43
|95
|92
|187
