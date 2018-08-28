Osprey Valley Joins TPC Network – Now TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA – Canada has its first member of the TPC Network of golf courses. It was announced today that the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is now the 33rd property in the PGA TOUR affiliation.

Located about 45 minutes from downtown Toronto, in Caledon, for the last quarter century Osprey Valley has been among the most regarded public golf properties in the nation. With 54 holes of golf, they become the first of property with three full courses in the entire network. The layouts are the Hoot, Heathlands, and Toot with the latter being renamed the North course in this transition.

Recently TPC Toronto hosted the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and that relation will continue in 2019 and beyond that thanks to a long-term agreement. One trait of TPC courses is that they are designed and have hosted PGA TOUR affiliated events.

“This is an exciting day for the TPC Network, Osprey Valley and Canadian golfers as we welcome this wonderful facility as the 33rd property in the TPC Network,” said Jim Triola, PGA TOUR Golf Course Properties Chief Operating Officer. “Canada is the home of many passionate golfers, so we see this as a natural fit to add TPC Toronto as the fifth international TPC facility. This represents another major step forward for this outstanding facility, which already has earned the admiration of so many people in the golf community.”

“We’re extremely proud of this new partnership and the bright future that lies ahead for Osprey Valley,” said Osprey Valley President, Chris Humeniuk. “The TPC brand is known around the world for its network of premier facilities and the quality experience that the PGA TOUR brand promises to every player. As we look to the future, we believe that this alignment will help usher in a new and exciting era at Osprey Valley.”

He added, “We looking forward to many more successful professional events and other events in the years to come, and in keeping with our entire family’s goals and PGA TOUR tradition, seeing those events run in support of wonderful local charities. Our future is very bright, with many exciting developments underway, and more around the corner. This is truly a watershed moment and we’re thrilled for what lies ahead for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.”

The move to the TPC Network will also provide opportunities for PGA affiliated players. Former Web.com Tour winner Brad Fritsch of Manotick, Ontario was on hand for the announcement. PGA affiliated players receive access to TPC network courses as part of their privileges. Fritsch shared how players feel at home at TPC courses where they are welcomed and don’t feel like they are imposing on anyone. “Golf’s in a really good place and this (TPC announcement) just improves Canada’s standing and just adds one more tick to the ledger. I’m happy to see this and I look forward to experiencing Osprey Valley for the…second time. I’ve been here once before and I look forward to doing it again.”

Jeff Monday, the President of the Mackenzie Tour, was pleased at the TPC news.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the inaugural playing of the Osprey Valley Open this year and look forward to returning for many years to come. The players were delighted to compete at such an outstanding facility, and we look forward to working with the Osprey Valley team to grow the tournament’s profile and impact in the Greater Toronto Area in the future,” said Monday.

Each of the golf courses at TPC Toronto Valley were created by architect Doug Carrick and each also has an international flavor. The original Heathlands course, opened in 1992, is reminiscent of an Irish course while the Hoot and North courses added in 2001 carry with them characteristics of a number of admired golf terrains from around the world.

It is expected that this will be the first of the announcements for the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. All indications are that there are big steps ahead for the facility, which has vast potential.

