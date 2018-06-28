Osprey Valley Open Designates Charities – Announces Player Exemption

(Via Osprey Valley Open) Caledon, Ont. – The Osprey Valley Open announced today that three organizations – Credit Valley Conservation, the Bethell Hospice Foundation and Caledon Community Services – will benefit from the tournament’s charitable donations starting in 2018.

The three causes will each benefit from funds donated to Community Charitable Trust, with donations establishing endowments for each organization and distributing funds annually on behalf of the Osprey Valley Open, an official Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event taking place July 16-22.

“Giving back to organizations that make a positive impact in our communities is a key priority for Osprey Valley and the Osprey Valley Open. We are very pleased to have identified three groups that do some wonderful and important work to receive charitable donations through the tournament starting this year,” said Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk.

$50,000 has been secured as an initial donation to Community Charitable Trust, with funds being distributed annually through endowments to charitable organizations in the local community.

Mackenzie Tour events have made charity a priority since the Tour launched in 2013, with more than $1 million donated by its tournaments in each of the last two seasons. Today’s announcement puts the Osprey Valley Open in company with other tournaments who have given more than $3.2 million and helped dozens of causes across Canada since 2013.

“No matter what level a tournament is played at, giving back to the local communities where we play is at the heart of what the PGA TOUR stands for. We are so pleased to see the Osprey Valley Open identify these causes and take the first steps to making a meaningful impact in its first season,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday.

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is a local conservation authority established by the Ontario government in 1954 to protect, restore and enhance the natural environment of the Credit River Watershed. CVC creates connections between people and nature, knowledge and action. It inspires a deep appreciation for the role of nature in keeping people connected, healthy and happy.

Bethell Hospice is the only residental hospice serving all of Caledon, Brampton and Dufferin County. Bethell Hospice receives only partial government funding, and relies on the generosity of donors to keep its door open and offer its exceptional palliative care at no cost to residents, program participants or their families.

Caledon Community Services (CCS) has focused on community building since 1971. CCS meets Caledon’s needs in a multitude of areas: Seniors’ Health and Wellness, Employment, Business Development, Specialized Transportation, Youth Training, Poverty Reduction and Resettlement Services.

Austin James Receives Exemption

The Osprey Valley Open also announced on Thursday that former Golf Canada National Team member Austin James has received a sponsor’s exemption into the Osprey Valley Open. James, 22, recently completed his collegiate career at Charleston Southern University, where he was the 2016 Big South Player of the Year. James has conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour this season and recently earned his first career professional win on the Great Lakes Tour.

James was born in nearby Orangeville, Ontario and spent his early years in Shelburne, Ontario.

“We’re thrilled to have Austin joining what promises to be an outstanding field at the Osprey Valley Open,” said Osprey Valley Open Tournament Director Brad Parkins. “Through his time in collegiate and amateur golf into his first steps as a professional, Austin has proven himself as one of Canada’s most gifted young players and we look forward to seeing him compete here next month.”