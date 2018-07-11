Osprey Valley Open Reveals Final Sponsor Exemptions

Caledon, Ont. – Former World Long Drive champion Jamie Sadlowski will be in the field for the inaugural Osprey Valley Open as one of four final sponsor exemptions for next week’s Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event, it was announced this week.

Sadlowski, who hails from St. Paul, Alberta, will join Blair Hamilton of Burlington, Ontario, David Wetterich of Palm Beach, Florida and Drew Weaver of Atlanta, Georgia in the field for the 156-player tournament. The four players join Austin James of Bath, Ontario and Cougar Collins of Caledon, Ontario as sponsor exemptions already announced for the $200,000 event.

“We’re thrilled to have these four players competing in the Osprey Valley Open. Jamie, Blair, David and Drew have each proven themselves as exceptional competitors and will each add a dynamic element to an already outstanding field of Mackenzie Tour players next week,” said Tournament Director Brad Parkins.

Sadlowski, 29, has conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour in 2018, his second year as a full-time professional since making the transition from Long Drive. In 2017, he recorded four top-30 finishes, including a season-best T14 at the ATB Financial Classic.

Weaver, 31, is a former Mackenzie Tour winner, with a victory at the 2015 Freedom 55 Financial Open buffering a resumé that also includes a win at the 2007 British Amateur Championship and an NCAA All-American selection at Virginia Tech.

Hamilton, 24, is a former member of Golf Canada’s National Amateur Team. After competing on the Mackenzie Tour last year, the former NCAA All-American at the University of Houston has played well on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this season, where he ranks 17th on the Order of Merit with one runner-up finish.

Wetterich, 26, has competed in dozens of events on multiple tours over the past five seasons, including three on the Mackenzie Tour in 2016 while driving a camper across Canada. His cousin is former PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup player Brett Wetterich.

The Osprey Valley Open is the seventh event on the 2018 Mackenzie Tour schedule, after which the top three players on the Order of Merit will earn exemptions into the PGA TOUR’s RBC Canadian Open.