Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo On Tap This Weekend

The Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo, one of seven golf shows owned and operated by the National Golf Course Owners Association (Canada), will take place this weekend, March 6,7, 2020

As in past years the expo will take place at the EY Centre, not far from the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

The show, which has been operating since 1996, will once again feature a wide variety of exhibitors, from golf courses, to retail outlets, and golf travel destinations.

In addition to the exhibitors, there will be a full agenda of presenters on the seminar stage including golf and fitness professionals.

Show attendees will receive a special Spring Edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine with the Show Guide in it at the door (free).

Hours for the show will be Noon until 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Free parking is being offered on Friday.

For more show information visit this link.