Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo Wednesday Ticket Giveaway

Happy Wednesday. It’s day three of our ticket giveaways to the Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo.

Reply below (several sign in options) and tell us what your is the favorite club in your golf bag. (Brand not required)

We’ll select TWO winners randomly from the responses to win two tickets each to the 2018 Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo.

We’ll have more giveaways if you don’t win this one, so keep checking in. Good luck and we hope to see you at the EY Centre on March 9/10 in Ottawa. http://ottawa.golfexpos.ca/