Ottawa Golf Professionals Nab National Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a good night for Rideau View Golf Club and Ottawa golf at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show.

Matt Robinson, Rideau View’s director of instruction and program development, was honoured with Canada’s highest recognition when it comes to golf instruction: the George Knudson Teacher of the Year Award, presented by his peers at the PGA of Canada on Canada Night at the PGA Show.

Ottawa’s Kevin Haime of the Kevin Haime Golf Centre was honoured as the Jack McLaughlin Junior Leader of the Year.

The Knudson award is presented annually to a PGA of Canada professional “who is an outstanding teacher of golf among the ranks of the PGA of Canada membership. This award is based on a professional’s overall performance in teaching, unusual, innovative and special teaching programs initiated or implemented; articles published; as well as outstanding golfers the professional has instructed.”

“It’s a great honour for our zone with just 160 members to have a couple of national award winners and to be able to share the moment with Kevin. On the club level, it’s wonderful for Rideau View and to be able to share it with my my family,” Robinson said.

He said the evening was capped with a nice moment, the chance to have his picture taken with Rideau View head pro Paul Sherratt and former Rideau View pro Henry Brunton.

Rideau View’s men’s Intersectional team has won the top flight 12 of the past 16 years with Robinson developing most of the team members.

The Junior Intersectional team has won the A Division two of the past three years. Beginning in 2018, four of his students will be on NCAA scholarships.

Robinson’s junior clinics attracted more than 160 juniors in 2017, with new students split 50-50 between boys and girls.

Robinson is the author of Rideau View’s “Vision2020” program which guides students through beginner to highly competitive stages of development.

Over the past 10 years, thanks to countless hours put in by Kevin and his wife Lisa, Haime’s Kids To The Course Golf Classic, part of Haime’s Junior Golf Initiative, has raised funds to make it possible for about 600 kids to have memberships at Ottawa golf clubs.

“‎None of us do this for this kind of recognition but it’s humbling and nice to reflect on it when you get further into your career,” Haime said. “I’m really happy for Matt. Winning the teacher award in 2000 was a highlight of my career. It’s nice to know your fellow pros appreciate your work.

This is Haime’s second national award. He was the teacher of the year in 2000.

The rest of the PGA of Canada’s award winners honoured Thursday:

Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year

Andrew Steep, Southwood Golf & Country Club, Manitoba

Moe Norman Candidate for Membership of the Year

Sean Murray, Bearspaw Country Club, Alberta

Stan Leonard Class “A” Professional of the Year

Sean Thompson, Calgary Golf & Country Club, Alberta

Pat Fletcher Retailer of the Year

Mike Matuch, Bearspaw Country Club, Alberta

Tex Noble Professional Development Award

Jason Schneider, Wildwood Golf Course, Saskatchewan

Ben Kern Coach of the Year

Paul Horton, Heritage Pointe Golf Academy, Alberta

Mike Weir Player of the Year

Pierre-Alexandre Bedard, Club de Golf Cap Rouge, Québec

Sam Young and James Collins will be inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame

