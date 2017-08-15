2017 Champions Declared At Rideau View Golf Club

(Submitted by Paul Spare, Rideau View)

Sunday, August 13th yielded a “Duel in the Sun” moment for the club members of the Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick. Both the Open division and the Senior Men’s Championship resulted in stirring playoffs.

In the Open Division, Josh Goheen (2014 Club Champion), Tim Sullivan (2016 Club Champion) and Justin de Vroome (2017 OVGA Match Play Champion) carded rounds of 70, 71 and 72, respectively, in the opening round on Friday afternoon. After Saturday’s play was washed out due to a number of weather delays, the sun rose on Sunday and yielded a battle for the ages as Rideau View celebrates its 60th year.

Sullivan got out to a hot start on the front nine, touring the outward nine in four under par 31. Goheen stayed close with a 33 of his own and was one back at the turn. Goheen birdied the reachable par 5 tenth hole to tie things up and took a two stroke advantage when Sullivan made a double bogey on the tough par 4 13th hole.

Sullivan fought back gamely with birdies on the 14th and 17th holes to tie Goheen with the lead as they stood on the 18th tee.

Sullivan’s tee shot on 18 almost found the out of bounds left off the tee after his tee ball ricocheted off of a tree. But he made a brilliant recovery and his wedge approach shot left him with a 12 footer for birdie. After leaving his eagle chip about 15 feet short, Goheen missed his birdie putt setting the stage for Sullivan’s attempt to win back to back championships. His right to left putt slid by on the high side and he knocked in the three foot comebacker to secure his par. Goheen then tapped in to send the championship to a sudden death playoff commencing on the 10th hole which measured just short of 500 yards.

Sullivan teed off first and hit a solid drive about 215 yards from the pin. Goheen then unleased a mammoth tee ball that wound up 160 yards from the green. Sullivan’s towering hybrid found the green a mere six feet from the cup and Goheen answered with a short iron dart to five feet.

Both players made their eagle putts to the delight of the gallery and they headed back up 18.

This time Sullivan’s tee shot found the fairway and his precise layup left him with about one hundred yards to the pin. Goheen escaped from the right trees and wound up with his approach in the greenside bunker.

Sullivan’s wedge landed on the front part of the green and spun back off of the false front and down short of the green. His chip left an eight footer for par.

Goheen’s bunker shot was struck nicely and it collided with Sullivan’s unmarked ball which halted its progress about 6 feet from the hole.

After Sullivan made his par save it was up to the recent Campbell University graduate to duplicate his 2014 playoff victory over Sullivan. Goheen knocked in the birdie effort and pumped his fist to celebrate his 2nd club championship at Rideau View. Sullivan’s record of three runner up finishes and a win in the last four years solidified his reputation as one of the most clutch players at the club.

Both players went around the 20 holes in six under par, a tribute to their skill and to the conditioning of the golf course.

Josh Goheen 70-69-139 (-5) Playoff 3-4

Tim Sullivan 71-68-139 (-5) Playoff 3-5

In the Senior Event, the prodigal son returned as 10-time Club Champion Chris Korim returned to Rideau View after a decade of time devoted to his family. He fired a two under par 70 to match 2015-2016 Club Captain Ed Pinsent. The seniors’ playoff last four holes before Korim finally dispatched of Pinsent on the 18th green. All was not lost for Ed though as his wife, Brenda, won the Ladies C division.

It was fitting that, in the trophy ceremony, Korim presented the Club Champions’ Korim Cup to Josh Goheen as the 2017 Rideau View Club Champion.

Other results:

Men’s A – Brett Montsion

Ladies Championship – Julia Malone

Men’s B – Mark Sullivan

Ladies A – Nelly Van Berlo

Men’s C – Brad Jones

Ladies B – Chantal Ringuette

Men’s D – Dave Woolley

Ladies C – Brenda Julien-Pinsent

Men’s Super-Senior – Roger Beckley

Ladies Senior – Monica Bialik

