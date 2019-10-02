Head Professionals Prevail at 10th Annual Ping Challenge Cup

By the slimmest of margins the team of Head Professionals won the 2019 PING Challenge Cup for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone on Wednesday, October 2.

The Greyhawk Golf Club in the east end of Ottawa hosted the 36-hole Ryder Cup style event that pits a team of Head Pros against one made up of Assistant Professionals. Each squad was made up of twelve players aside.

The 10th annual competition played out under cool conditions additionally hampered by northerly winds, heavily testing the skills of the top players from the Order of Merit of the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

The day began with six team Four-Ball matches over nine holes. The Assistant Pros useD them to establish an early lead, jumping out to a 4-2 point advantage.

That lead, however, was tenuous, as the seasoned Head Professionals fought back in the Alternate Shot format that completed morning play. The Assistants could only muster a point and a half in the format, leaving them at a 6.5 to 5.5 disadvantage headed into the 18-hole singles matches.

As always the twelve singles matches would decide the outcome and the Head Professionals left no doubt who was the winner on the day. They pushed hard in the singles matches to win 9 points of the 12 available.

The result was a resounding 15.5 – 8.5 victory, giving the Head Professionals an all-time 6-4 lead over the event history.

”It was a great day and my team was happy to get the win” said the Honorary Captain of the Head Professionals, Jeff Bauder of Flagstick Golf Magazine. “The assistants came out hot and I expected that to continue. I was proud of the guys to come back in the cold weather and get the win.”

Bauder added, “A big thank you to all the pros who took part, Carol Ann Campbell of the PGA of Ottawa for her work organizing things, and to Andre Borys of PING Canada for his continued support.”

Playing for the winning Head Professional team was: Dan McNeely, Gord Percy, Bill Keating, Bob Flaro, Graham Gunn, Scott Mikkelsen, Tyler Fitzgerald, Marc-Andre Piette, Jason McGrath, Bill Minkhorst, Chris Learmonth, and Derek MacDonald (Whitetail).

On the defeated Assistant Professionals Team Captained by Scott MacLeod of Flagstick was: Dave Kalil, Adam Miller, Jason Brum, Lee Curry, Matt Peterson, Jon Stevenson, Terry Cowan, Tim Sewter, Gregg Foley, Allen McGee, Ryan Condon, and Shawn Banfield.