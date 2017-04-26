News & Notes: Eastern Ontario Collegiate Edition

A few quick notes today about some younger Canadian golfers, particularly three from Eastern Ontario.

St-Germain Takes Second

Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain is continuing to play well for the Daytona State Falcons. The freshman and Team Canada member posted rounds of 69 and 73 at the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 8 Championship over the weekend.

The score earned her second place individually and helped her team to a second place finish as well.

They now have a few weeks to prepare for the NJCAA Championship to be played on May 15-18 in Georgia where they are the defending champions.

Bryson & Cushing Sign

Two young golfers from Eastern Ontario signed their National Letters of Intent this week.

Jake Bryson of Dunrobin, a member of Team Ontario, has sign a scholarship offer with NCAA Division 1 Utah Valley University. He will attend there this Fall to play for the Wolverines who compete in the Western Athletic Conference.

Sarah Cushing of Brockville has also signed with her NCAA school of choice. The Brockville Country Club member will be attending Radford University in Radford, Virginia. The Highlanders play in the highly competitive Big South Conference.