OVGA Matches at Smiths Falls Decide Champions of Various Ages

Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club hosted Ottawa Valley Golf Association Juniors & Senior Men in their quest for Match Play Championships from Monday, August 13 – Wednesday, August 15.

On Monday, seeding took place for the matches to follow through medal play by all participants. Then, matches were played by senior men, pee wee and junior girls, and pee wee, bantam, juvenile and junior boys on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SENIOR MEN

After playing three matches each, defending senior men’s match play champion and medalist in the 2018 qualifying round Tom Hossfeld met Smiths Falls Tom Henderson in the senior men’s match play final.

Hyland’s Tom Hossfeld defeated Mississippi’s Bill Mason (4 & 3), Kanata’s Dru Lafave (3 & 2) and Madawaska’s Perry Freda (2 & 1) to reach the final while Tom Henderson defeated The Marshes Peter Mayo (1 up), fellow club-mate Ron Dolinki (2 & 1) and Rivermead’s Joseph Pethes (7 & 6).

Before the final match was played, someone commented that for certain Tom would be the winner.

Both players had a record of wins in OVGA Match Play competition with Tom Henderson winning the Glenlea Championship Trophy donated by Lyn Stewart in 1988 while Tom Hossfeld had won the Senior Match Play Championships in 2014 & 2017.

After an interesting match that was completed after 16 holes with Smiths Falls Tom Henderson up 3 holes, the two finalists made their way back to the clubhouse for the trophy presentation.

The win was a little bittersweet for Tom Henderson as he had recently lost his father, Clem, at the age of 85 and he talked about his win after the trophy presentation.

“I was saying to Tom (Hossfeld) as we were coming up 16 that it felt like 100 years ago that I had won the regular OVGA Match Play and I was trying to remember. It was Tommy Larocque that I beat in the final and that was big news back then and I always treasured that one. So to take this one, I’m feeling pretty good. With my dad passing recently, I took a quick look up before we teed off. I know that he’s in a better place and he’s up there looking down and wishing good things happen for me.”

JUNIOR MATCHES

Although the numbers were low based on participation, those that played in the junior matches displayed a level of camaraderie t,hat was evident especially in the semi and final matches. It was also clear that many new friendships were made especially among the younger competitors.

JUNIOR GIRLS

Florence Leduc, playing out of the Hautes Plaines Golf Club, defeated Royal Ottawa’s Megan MacGregor-Coste 2 up to win the Junior Girls Championship.

PEE WEE GIRLS

A young lady with one of the best smiles ever was the winner in the Pee Wee Girls Division. Sophie Foulds from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club defeated Lillian Zou from the Manderley Golf Club 7 holes up with 6 to play to win her championship.

JUNIOR BOYS

Kanata Golf Club’s Hunter McGee faced the toughest route among the competitors in the junior division to win the junior match play championship. In his three matches, he defeated Hyland’s David Denis (5 & 4), Camelot’s Kyle Bryden (3 & 2) and in the final Public Player Daniel Costea (2 & 1).

JUVENILE BOYS

Most of the competitors in the junior matches played in this division. Seeded in the #1 match position after his low medalist score in the qualifying round, Rideau View’s Skyler Sicoli defeated Perth’s Johnathan Rivington (2 & 1), Rideau View’s Caelan Sammy (5 & 3) again another Rideau View team-mate Owen Walsh (5 & 4) to win his Match Play Championship.

BANTAM BOYS

GreyHawk’s Kaden Mikkelsen defeated two Renfrew players to win the Bantam Boys Championship. An extra hole was required in his match with Kaleb Clemmer and then in the final he defeated Carter Jarrett (5 & 4).

PEE WEE BOYS

GreyHawk’s Isiah Ibit won his matches with Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Jayson Ross (4 & 3) and Yaorui Xu in winning the Pee Wee Championship.

Congratulations to all OVGA competitors in their quest for Match Play Championships.

In closing, this writer who has been critical of the OVGA for not having sufficient trophies available for junior competitions would personally like to thank Jim Davidson, the OVGA Junior Co-ordinator for his efforts in ensuring trophies were available for all junior match play divisions as well as all junior City & District Championship Divisions. Well done Jim.

Final Brackets can be found at the OVGA Tournament Page

