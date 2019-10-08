PGA of Ottawa Names Finalists for Annual Awards

On Monday the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone revealed their list of finalists for their annual awards, as well as the winner in one category.

Dany Lacombe of ClubLink was acclaimed as the Executive Professional of the Year.

Other Zone Award nominees include:

Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year

Nominees: Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette, Greg White

Class “A” Professional of the Year

Nominees: Shawn Banfield, Gary Graveline, Tara McInroy

Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year

Nominees: Terry Cowan, Adam Miller, Matt Peterson

Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year

Nominees: Lee Curry, Mike Dagenais, Jeff Gunn

Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year

Nominees: Jeff Gunn, Jake Haime, Dawn Turner

Retailer of the Year

Nominees: Paul Carrothers, Bill Keating, Eric Robillard

Manufacturers Representative of the Year

Nominees: Gavin Corbeil, Jimmy Venturi, Raegan Wilkie

—-

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Awards will be presented during the Awards Gala at the upcoming BPG Buying Show.