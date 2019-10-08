PGA of Ottawa Names Finalists for Annual Awards

On Monday the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone revealed their list of finalists for their annual awards, as well as the winner in one category.
Dany Lacombe of ClubLink was acclaimed as the Executive Professional of the Year.
Other Zone Award nominees include:
Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year
Nominees: Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette, Greg White
Class “A” Professional of the Year
Nominees: Shawn Banfield, Gary Graveline, Tara McInroy
Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year
Nominees: Terry Cowan, Adam Miller, Matt Peterson
Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year
Nominees: Lee Curry, Mike Dagenais, Jeff Gunn
Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year
Nominees: Jeff Gunn, Jake Haime, Dawn Turner
Retailer of the Year
Nominees: Paul Carrothers, Bill Keating, Eric Robillard
Manufacturers Representative of the Year
Nominees: Gavin Corbeil, Jimmy Venturi, Raegan Wilkie
—-
The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Awards will be presented during the Awards Gala at the upcoming BPG Buying Show.