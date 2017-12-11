PLAY Junior Golf Tour Recognizes 2017 Champions

The Eastern Ontario-based PLAY Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) recently recognized their year-end champions and wanted to pass on their congratulations in a more public medium.

Director/Founder of the PLAY Junior Golf Tour, Chris Veltkamp shared his thoughts on the 2017 season.

“2017 marked a breakthrough year for the PLAY Junior Golf Tour, with over 245 juniors in 14 divisions, all vying for the coveted One Capital Cup, an award that marks the season-long points winner in their respective division. Battling for weekly points, many of the division titles came down to the Tour Championship in August, an exciting way to end the second year of the season race sponsored by One Capital and Executive Director Peter Landry. It has been a fantastic edition to the PJGT; as players are not only competing for weekly prizes, but looking to secure key points in the Race to the One Capital Cup. Congratulations to everyone who competed and to those champions who were crowned One Capital Cup winners! A big thank you to One Capital for your continued support of junior golf and the PJGT!”

Congratulations from us at Flagstick.com to the 2017 Champions of the One Capital Cup.

Junior Boys – Ben Lowe

Juvenile Boys – Greg Schaepper

Bantam Boys – Ellis Kinnaird

Pee Wee Boys – Cameron Colbran

Atom Boys – Tristan Laflamme

Novice Boys – Arjay Andress

Initiation Boys – Brendan Lanigan

Junior Girls – Sarah Cushing

Juvenile Girls – Megan Read

Bantam Girls – Ashley Lafontaine

Pee Wee Girls – Antonia Ho

Atom Girls – Abigail O’Connor

Novice Girls – Payton Pattison

Initiation Girls – Maleigh O’Connor