Rivermead Senior Men’s Intersectional Team Captures OVGA A Division Title at Ottawa Hunt

The fifth round of 2019 intersectional play for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) was completed today with 768 golfers representing 64 OVGA Member Clubs participating in senior men’s match play competition at 17 host clubs across the Ottawa Valley for bragging rights as well as the right to move their team up a division with a win.

In the five intersectional rounds sponsored by Golf-O-Max and run by the OVGA this summer, close to 2500 golfers representing their home golf clubs participated in Ottawa Valley Golf Association Intersectional Match Play Competition.

At the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club today, hopes were high that the host club would prevail for the 2nd consecutive year and they came close finishing in second place by nine points behind the Rivermead Golf Club that topped Division “A” with 40 points. Finishing in third place with 26 points was the team from the Kanata Golf & Country Club. The Rideau View team finished in 4th place with 23 points and will move down to Division “B” in 2020 and they will play at Royal Ottawa.

Camelot Golf & Country Club was the winner in “B” Division and they will join Ottawa Hunt and Kanata at the Rivermead Golf Club next year for senior intersectional men’s competition.

Members of the 2019 OVGA “A” Division Championship Team taking home the John Holzman Trophy were Mike Andrews, Andre Bertrand, Claude Boudreault, Guy Charron, Carl Eppstadt, Wayne Harrison, Ken Lafreniere, Brian Long, Wayne Lucky, Joe Pethes, Gord Saikaley and Allan Sutton.

Claiming the maximum six points in their matches at Ottawa Hunt were Rivermead’s Andre Bertrand, Mike Andrews, Gord Saikaley and Ken Lafreniere; Ottawa Hunt’s Dave Shoobert, Lawrence Weinstein and Michael Ritchie; Kanata’s Rick McGrath and Rideau View’s Merv Clost.

Flagstick Golf Magazine caught up with Rivermead Golf Club Captain Tim McAnulty and we asked him about his team and their 16th OVGA Senior Intersectional “A” Division Championship.

“We have a good group of seniors”, said Mr. McAnulty. “It’s always a thrill to win and it’s good to be bringing the John Holzman Trophy back to Rivermead. We’ve got a bunch of grinders. A few of the guys were down early but they never give up until the last putt is sunk. It’s a strong team with a lot of spirit. There’s a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure on our team and our guys continue to meet the pressure and surmount it. So kudos to them.”

Since 1990 when the OVGA began its senior intersectional competition, Rivermead leads the way with sixteen “A” Division John Holzman Trophy wins followed by Ottawa Hunt and Hylands with five wins and Rockland (formally Outaouais) with four wins.

This story will be updated with the complete Division results once they are all available.