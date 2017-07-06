School Board Tournament Raises Record Funds

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) hosted the tenth annual Good Samaritan Trust Fund (GSTF) Golf Tournament and Silent Auction on Tuesday, July 4, at the Smiths Falls Golf and Country Club. The tournament raised more than $31,400, the largest total in the history of the event, and $8,000 more than what was raised in 2016. Proceeds from the event are collected through registration fees, sponsorships, and funds generated through the event silent auction.

Director of Education, Wm. J. Gartland, expressed his appreciation, “We thank everyone who has supported this event for the last ten years! We owe so much to our supporters and sponsors for our continued success. The Good Samaritan Trust Fund has helped countless students and their families, and we have recently been able to provide bursaries to those students who meet the criteria. It is inspiring to witness how much this fund does for our Catholic school community, and the impact it has had for those in need.”

The tournament’s winning teams include:

• Top Foursome – John Cameron, Andrew Krol, Keith Dickson, Michael Whelan;

• School Team Challenge – Kathy Laushway, Leigh Ann Ellis, McLean Koekkoek, Kris Laushway;

• Frank B. Musca Award – Brent Bovaird, Crystal Lake, Andrew Lovett, Nancy McIntyre; and,

• Top Corporate Team – Steve Burke, Innis McDonell, Kristen Ward, Mark Branchaud (Cameron Networks).

The CDSBEO would like to thank the many sponsors who helped make the tournament a success, including prize donors, volunteers, and supporters of the tournament and silent auction.

Established in 2006, the GSTF assists CDSBEO students and families through the provision of financial support in circumstances which cannot be remedied by other charity organizations. The fund fills a support void which is not defined or restricted to one specific need.

The CDSBEO operates 40 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties and offers excellence in Catholic education to approximately 12,800 students.