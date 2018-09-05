Ottawa Hunt Club Team Win OVGA Senior Men’s Intersectionals

Unlike the regular men’s intersectionals of the OVGA which have been contested since 1934, the senior men’s intersectionals originated in 1990 and since that time only four Ottawa Valley Golf Association Member Clubs have won the trophy awarded in the “A” Division.
Rivermead leads the way with 15 titles followed by Ottawa Hunt and Hylands with five wins and Outaouais (now Rockland Golf Club) with four wins.
There have been many winning streaks along the way and the latest was the Rivermead Senior Men’s Team with four consecutive wins and this year playing on their home course, they fully expected the streak to continue.
But that didn’t happen.
The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Senior Men’s team moved up from “B” Division last year into the “A” Division. Earlier in the year in the “A” Division of the OVGA Regular Intersectionals, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Team stopped a four year winning streak by Rideau View.
In the end, it was close and with two groups remaining on the course Rivermead sat at 29 points and Ottawa Hunt & Golf at 30. Then Brent Rebus and Peter Harrison both registered the maximum 6 points and it was over.
The John Holzman Trophy was awarded to the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after an 8 year absence.
The final standings were Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (42); Rivermead (33); Kanata (25) and Hylands (19). The Rideau View Senior team was victorious at Camelot in “B” Division and in 2019 will play at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club with Rivermead and Kanata. Hylands will join Rockland and the “C” Division winner at Camelot in 2019.
The maximum 6 pointers in the “A” Intersectional were scored by Rivermead’s Robert Fugere and Allan Sutton; Hyland’s Bill Clarke and Ottawa Hunt’s Tom Reaume, Mike Ritchie and the previously mentioned Brent Rebus and Peter Harrison.
Members of the winning Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Championship Senior Team were Greg Clarke, Mike Gerrior, Peter Harrison, Bill Holmes, Ron Jack, Fred Kemper, Ron Milligan, Tom Reaume, Brent Rebus, Mike Ritchie, Dave Shoobert and Lawrence Weinstein.
Congratulations to the players and their caddies not only at the “A” Division of the OVGA Intersectionals but also to all those who played or caddied in all Divisions and also those who tried out for their teams at local clubs.
Full Results
|OTTAWA VALLEY GOLF ASSOCIATION
|2018 SENIOR MEN’S INTERSECTIONAL TEAM MATCHES
|MATCHS INTERCLUBS HOMMES SÉNIORS de l’OVGA 2018
|Sponsored by / commandité par: GOLFOMAX
|September 4, 2018 – le 4 septembre, 2018
|SECTION / DIVISION (H) = host / hôte
|A
|Position
|Points
|Ottawa Hunt
|1
|42
|Rivermead (H)
|2
|33
|Kanata
|3
|26
|Hylands
|4
|19
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Ottawa Hunt
|Tom Réaume, Mike Ritchie, Brent Rebus, Peter Harrison
|Rivermead (H)
|Robert Fugère, Allan Scott
|Kanata
|NA
|Hylands
|NA
|B
|Position
|Points
|Rideau View
|1
|42
|Camelot (H)
|2
|41
|Rockland
|3
|19
|Carleton
|4
|18
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Rideau View
|Grant Skinner, Dave Reznick, Mike Clist, John Radmore, Ed Pinsent
|Camelot (H)
|Bob Ethier
|Rockland
|NA
|Carleton
|NA
|C
|Position
|Points
|Royal Ottawa (H)
|1
|39
|Buckingham
|2
|28
|Renfrew
|3
|27
|Mississippi
|4
|26
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Royal Ottawa (H)
|Graham MacMillan, Ron Batt
|Buckingham
|NA
|Renfrew
|Steve Mulvihill, Larry Vice
|Mississippi
|Sparky Gilbeau
|D
|Position
|Points
|Sand Point (H)
|1
|44
|Greensmere
|2
|28
|Cedarhill
|3
|27
|Tecumseh
|4
|21
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Sand Point (H)
|Don Robertson, Garth Rogers, Rob McIntosh, Paul Kelly, Dave Girard.
|Greensmere
|NA
|Cedarhill
|NA
|Tecumseh
|Frank Piché, Martin St. Denis.
|E
|Position
|Points
|GreyHawk (H)
|1
|48
|Brockville
|2
|43
|Prescott
|3
|24
|Pakenham
|4
|5
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|GreyHawk (H)
|Geoff Beament, Mike Hopkins, Chris Joly, Ken Clark
|Brockville
|Ray Lumsden, Klyde Brayton, Mike Paquette
|Prescott
|NA
|Pakenham
|NA
|F
|Position
|Points
|Upper Canada (H)
|1
|38
|Hammond
|2
|34
|Smiths Falls
|3
|28
|Pembroke
|4
|20
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Upper Canada (H)
|Chico Ouellette, Bob Mann, Dave Salmon.
|Hammond
|Rob Valiquette, André Serrurier
|Smiths Falls
|Ron Dolinki
|Pembroke
|NA
|G
|Position
|Points
|Madawaska (H)
|1
|47
|Hautes Plaines
|2
|31
|Kingsway
|3
|27
|Perth
|4
|15
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Madawaska (H)
|Ray Kulchyski, Ken Borg, Gary Grainger, Perry Freda
|Hautes Plaines
|Marcel Derry, Ghislain Duguay.
|Kingsway
|Luc Guerin
|Perth
|NA
|H
|Position
|Points
|Algonquin (H)
|1
|53
|Mont Cascades
|2
|28
|Glengarry
|3
|23
|Stittsville
|4
|16
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Algonquin (H)
|Gérard Desjardins, André Carle, Pierre Laramée, Charles Maurice, Guy Pinsonneault, Jacques Gorman
|Mont Cascades
|J. Marc Danis
|Glengarry
|Bill Shields
|Stittsville
|NA
|l
|Position
|Points
|Mountain Creek
|1
|48
|Nationview (H)
|2
|39
|Vieux Moulins
|3
|25
|Deep River
|4
|8
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Mountain Creek
|D. Tessier, G. Wilson, P. Petrie
|Nationview (H)
|Jim Uchiyama, J.M. Dione, Randy Rockburn
|Vieux Moulins
|R. St. Denis
|Deep River
|NA
|J
|Position
|Points
|eQuinelle
|1
|55
|Whitetail (H)
|2
|34
|Metcalfe
|3
|25
|Lombard Glen
|4
|6
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|eQuinelle
|Dick Pettes, Mike Lalonde, Ron McLean, John Simpson, Steve Molaski, Ian Blacklock, Randy Wood, Mark Payment, Richard Demers
|Whitetail (H)
|Kevin Valiquette
|Metcalfe
|NA
|Lombard Glen
|NA
|K
|Position
|Points
|Lac Ste Marie
|1
|42
|Cedar Glen
|2
|29
|Larrimac (H)
|3
|27
|Amberwood
|4
|22
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Lac Ste Marie
|Ray Labonté, Réjean Hardy, Paul Rollin, Stan Hogan
|Cedar Glen
|Darrell Shelp, Larry Harper, Rick Barkley
|Larrimac (H)
|Tom Greenberg
|Amberwood
|Brad McConnell
|L
|Position
|Points
|Eagle Creek
|1
|34
|Falcon Ridge (H)
|2
|22
|Oaks of Cobden
|3
|4
|Total
|60
|4 point winners / gagnants de 4 points:
|Eagle Creek
|Tom Thompson, Pat Stoqua, Rick Cloutier, Randy Fix, Richard Young, John Ackehurst
|Falcon Ridge (H)
|Dave Turnbull, Jerry Stewart
|Oaks of Cobden
|NA
|M
|Position
|Points
|The Meadows (H)
|1
|53
|Canadian
|2
|32
|Heritage
|3
|21
|Morrisburg
|4
|14
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|The Meadows (H)
|Pierre Page, Bob Anderson, Brian Brown, Andre Lepine, John Albert, Ron Flanagan, Bob Irvine
|Canadian
|Ian Treherne
|Heritage
|Rick Lunny
|Morrisburg
|NA
|N
|Position
|Points
|Pine View (H)
|1
|42
|Stonebridge
|2
|37
|Calabogie
|3
|23
|Summerheights
|4
|18
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Pine View (H)
|J. Collin, B. Doucette, D. Dore, T. Fleming
|Stonebridge
|G. Kennedy, O. Kelly,
|Calabogie
|A. Lapointe
|Summerheights
|NA
|O
|Position
|Points
|Gatineau (H)
|1
|37
|Club EG
|2
|22
|Roanoke
|3
|1
|Total
|60
|4 point winners / gagnants de 4 points:
|Gatineau (H)
|Bob Hanna, Terry Nauss, Brian Trusler, Jacques Dupéré, Luc Côté, Dan Laflèche, Luc Larose, Louis Garneau
|Club EG
|Brian Kebic
|Roanoke
|NA
|P
|Position
|Points
|Homestead (H)
|1
|33
|Champlain
|2
|14
|Crooked Creek
|3
|13
|Total
|60
|4 point winners / gagnants de 4 points:
|Homestead (H)
|Dave Shulist, Eugene Bloskie, Eugene Sernoskie, Bruce Sullivan, Dave Leslie, Russ Linton
|Champlain
|Carroll Touin, Darren McCartney,
|Crooked Creek
|Chris Brouwer
|Q
|Position
|Points
|Manderley
|1
|41
|Dragonfly (H)
|2
|35
|Petawawa
|3
|32
|Casselview
|4
|12
|Total
|120
|6 point winners / gagnants de 6 points:
|Manderley
|Mark Zbitnew, Keith Cooper, Jim Gault
|Dragonfly (H)
|Chris O’Brien, Ben Treidlinger
|Petawawa
|Henrik Anderson, Bob McKeough
|Casselview
|NA