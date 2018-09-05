Ottawa Hunt Club Team Win OVGA Senior Men’s Intersectionals

Unlike the regular men’s intersectionals of the OVGA which have been contested since 1934, the senior men’s intersectionals originated in 1990 and since that time only four Ottawa Valley Golf Association Member Clubs have won the trophy awarded in the “A” Division.

Rivermead leads the way with 15 titles followed by Ottawa Hunt and Hylands with five wins and Outaouais (now Rockland Golf Club) with four wins.

There have been many winning streaks along the way and the latest was the Rivermead Senior Men’s Team with four consecutive wins and this year playing on their home course, they fully expected the streak to continue.

But that didn’t happen.

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Senior Men’s team moved up from “B” Division last year into the “A” Division. Earlier in the year in the “A” Division of the OVGA Regular Intersectionals, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Team stopped a four year winning streak by Rideau View.

In the end, it was close and with two groups remaining on the course Rivermead sat at 29 points and Ottawa Hunt & Golf at 30. Then Brent Rebus and Peter Harrison both registered the maximum 6 points and it was over.

The John Holzman Trophy was awarded to the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after an 8 year absence.

The final standings were Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (42); Rivermead (33); Kanata (25) and Hylands (19). The Rideau View Senior team was victorious at Camelot in “B” Division and in 2019 will play at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club with Rivermead and Kanata. Hylands will join Rockland and the “C” Division winner at Camelot in 2019.

The maximum 6 pointers in the “A” Intersectional were scored by Rivermead’s Robert Fugere and Allan Sutton; Hyland’s Bill Clarke and Ottawa Hunt’s Tom Reaume, Mike Ritchie and the previously mentioned Brent Rebus and Peter Harrison.

Members of the winning Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Championship Senior Team were Greg Clarke, Mike Gerrior, Peter Harrison, Bill Holmes, Ron Jack, Fred Kemper, Ron Milligan, Tom Reaume, Brent Rebus, Mike Ritchie, Dave Shoobert and Lawrence Weinstein.

Congratulations to the players and their caddies not only at the “A” Division of the OVGA Intersectionals but also to all those who played or caddied in all Divisions and also those who tried out for their teams at local clubs.

Full Results