Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Names New COO/General Manager

Guy Provost (Photo: Royal Ottawa Golf Club)

Flagstick.com has learned that the Board at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club named their replacement for former General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Boris Uvakov who moved on to the Maple Downs Golf & Country Club in February to be closer to family.

After a lengthy search that created interest across the country, the decision was made to go with someone with more local ties to the National Capital Region.

The decision, reportedly unanimous among the board, was the hiring of Mr. Guy Prévost , who has been the General Manager at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club for just over four years.

Prior to his arrival at the storied Gatineau club, Prévost spent a decade as the General Manager of the Beaconsfield Golf Club in Montreal. Prior appointments as a General Manager include those at the Country Club of Montreal (2 years), and Le Club de Golf Le Blainvillier (7 years), where he started in the golf industry.

His early career found him in the consulting and business environments after graduating from the business program at Université du Québec à Montréal.

A Chartered Accountant (CA, CPA), Prévost is also a Certified Club Manager (CCM). He has also served on the National Board of the Canadian Society of Club Managers (CSCM) and is a member of the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

A resident of Ottawa, Prévost will assume his new role at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in early May.

