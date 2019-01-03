Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Names Tyler Fitzgerald as New Head Golf Professional

The search for a new Head Professional at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club has resulted in a homecoming of sorts.

Club President Vince Valenti notified the membership on Thursday, January 3 that Tyler Fitzgerald has been named as the new Head Golf Professional at the historic facility.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Fitzgerald was most recently the Head Golf Professional at Scarboro Golf & Country Club. He has been at that club for the last five years.

He started his formal golf career in the National Capital Region, at the Champlain Golf Club in Gatineau before moving on to Banff Springs in Alberta in 2001.

The Hunt Club is not unfamiliar territory for the PGA of Canada Class A member, In 2003-2006 he served as the Assistant Professional at the club under Tim Moore.

He moved on to Associate Professional roles at The Thornhill Club and St. George’s Golf & Country Club (where he re-united with Moore), before ascending to the Head Golf Professional position at Scarboro.

Fitzgerald’s background also includes a Business Administration Diploma (Honours) majoring in Professional Golf Management at Humber College, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Commerce from the University of Western Sydney (Australia).

Fitzgerald will begin his tenure at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on February 18.