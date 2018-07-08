Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Wins OVGA Men’s A Intersectional Title

Another beautiful sunny day across the Ottawa Valley greeted participants in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Men’s Intersectional rounds at 17 host golf clubs. Sixty-five OVGA Member Clubs and their 780 members competed on the day.

In the “A” Division of the OVGA Intersectionals, Rideau View was attempting to win their 5th consecutive title and the Golf-O-Max Trophy. At the end of the day and in a tight race, they finished 4 points short of their goal.

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Team finished the day with 42 points and was awarded the trophy by OVGA President Gerry Bower. This means that the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club will host the “A” Division Intersectional round in 2019. Rideau View and Camelot golf clubs will also head to the Hunt with their respective 2nd and 3rd place finishes. The Prescott Golf Club will move down to “B” Division being hosted by Rivermead Golf Club. Carleton Golf & Yacht Club was the winner of the tie-breaker in “B” Division and will move up to play at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club also in 2019.

Players taking the maximum 6 points in their matches were Sebastian Deguire, Peter Harrison and Mark Coldham (Ottawa Hunt & Golf); Brady Atchison and Tim Sullivan (Rideau View) and Zak Car, MacKenzie Wadley (Camelot G & CC).

Members of the 2018 winning Intersectional Team from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club were Dave Ross, Brendan Bell, Sebastian Deguire, Peter Mac Ewen, Dave Gaylord, Brent Rebus, Chris Packman, Peter Harrison, Chris McCuaig, Ben Bell, Chris Bockstael and Mark Coldham.

Flagstick caught up with a beaming Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Captain Bill Holmes and asked him about the team win.

“It’s a pretty happy day for the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. We come to Rideau View a lot and we’ve gone home a little disappointed too many times, but this time as they always do, the players played hard and it finished up the way I hoped it would. I’m thrilled and I’m very proud of our team. For us and I’m sure it’s the same at every golf course, the Intersectional tryout is one of the biggest events on our golf calendar. A lot of players attempt to qualify and those that don’t make the team volunteer to caddie or they go to the event as spectators to cheer their team on. We’re going to have a little party at the Hunt Club tonight.”

Since 2002 in the “A” Division of the OVGA Men’s Intersectionals, only two teams have won the trophy. With today’s win, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club has 5 wins and Rideau View has 12 wins. Both clubs are passionate about staying in the top division of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Intersectionals and the 2019 event will be no different.

Congratulations to all of the team participants in the 2018 OVGA Men’s Intersectionals and also to the many golfers at their home clubs who attempted to make their club teams.

We will post full results from all divisions once available.

Division Winners: (As Reported)

A – Ottawa Hunt & GC

B – Carleton Golf & Yacht Club

C – Royal Ottawa GC

D – Hylands GC

E – Hautes Plaines GC

F – Algonquin GC

G – Eagle Creek GC

H – Mountain Creek GC

I – Brockville CC

J – Petawawa GC

K – N/A

L – Falcon Ridge GC

M – Meadows G&CC

N – N/A

O – N/A

P – N/A

Q – N/A