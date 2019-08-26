Ottawa Sun Scramble Declares 2019 Champions

The 2019 Ottawa Sun Scramble wrapped up on Sunday, August 25th, with the final group of champions declared at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.

The annual competition saw players compete in twelve divisions.

The 2019 Champions (Photos by Jamie Ryan)

Open Champions

Allen McGee & Kyle Koski (-22)

Kyle Koski and Allen McGee (Photo: Jamie Ryan)

Ladies Open Champions

Lise Jubinville & Brenda Pilon (-10)

TMSI Senior Open Champions

Graham Gunn & Stan Hogan (-20)

Kevin Haime Junior Open Champions

Ryan Baker & David Denis (-11)

GolfWorks A Champions

Daren Sedore & Darren Campbell (-18)

Maxfli Ladies B Champions

Lori Strike & Lise Proulx (+3)

Senior B Champions

Mike Riopelle & Glen Wilson (-10)

2019 Adcor D City Championship

Serge Fortin & Marc Albert (+2)

Absolute Comedy C Champions

Jacob Fulton & Craig Briscoe (-6) *Won in a playoff

GolfTEC B Champions

Brenden McGuire & Trevor Allard (-11)

Top Flite Ladies C Champions

Lee Zomer & Marie Lusson (+10)

Ladies D Champions

Lana MacKenzie & Kathy Logan (+22)