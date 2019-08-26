Ottawa Sun Scramble Declares 2019 Champions

The 2019 Ottawa Sun Scramble wrapped up on Sunday, August 25th, with the final group of champions declared at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.
The annual competition saw players compete in twelve divisions.
The 2019 Champions (Photos by Jamie Ryan)
Open Champions
Allen McGee & Kyle Koski (-22)
Ladies Open Champions
Lise Jubinville & Brenda Pilon (-10)
TMSI Senior Open Champions
Graham Gunn & Stan Hogan (-20)
Kevin Haime Junior Open Champions
Ryan Baker & David Denis (-11)
GolfWorks A Champions
Daren Sedore & Darren Campbell (-18)
Maxfli Ladies B Champions
Lori Strike & Lise Proulx (+3)
Senior B Champions
Mike Riopelle & Glen Wilson (-10)
2019 Adcor D City Championship
Serge Fortin & Marc Albert (+2)
Absolute Comedy C Champions
Jacob Fulton & Craig Briscoe (-6) *Won in a playoff
GolfTEC B Champions
Brenden McGuire & Trevor Allard (-11)
Top Flite Ladies C Champions
Lee Zomer & Marie Lusson (+10)
Ladies D Champions
Lana MacKenzie & Kathy Logan (+22)