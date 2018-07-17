What's New?

Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District Junior Champions Declared

July 17, 2018 Joe McLean Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

The field of Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Boys and Girls played the Kingsway Park (par 72) and Hautes Plaines (par 70) Golf Clubs in Gatineau, Quebec over the past two days to determine bragging rights in four age categories in the City & District Championships.

First off the course were the Pee Wee Boys with Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Yaorui Xu (76-73-149) leading the way, followed by Hautes Plaines Zachary Robert (88-84-172) and Gabriel Comtois from Kingsway Park (104-119-223).

2018 OVGA Pee Wee Boys C & D Champion Yaorui Xu, Ottawa Hunt

Kanata’s Lauren Gervais led the Bantam Girls with her two-day total score of 159 (75-84). She was followed by The Royal Ottawa’s Maddy Pytura (79-89-168) and The Royal Ottawa’s Ashley Lafontaine (83-90).

2018 OVGA Bantam Girls C & D Champion Lauren Gervais, Kanata

Ellis Kinnaird from the Mississippi Golf Club shot 74-73 for a total of 147 to lead the way in the Boys Bantam Championship. He was followed by Samuel Kimmerly (77-78-156) from the host Hautes Plaines Golf Club and Francisco Sanchez (75-81-156) from the Rideau View Golf Club.

2018 OVGA Bantam Boys C & D Champion Ellis Kinnaird, Mississippi

Kanata’s Chelsea Fracke (83-84-167) was the winner in the Juvenile Girl’s division and in second place was Makenna Smith (94-104-198) from Hylands Golf Club.

The Juvenile Boys division was won by Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Aiden Coyle (74-74- 148) and he was followed by Kanata’s Alexander Brisebois (70-85-155) and Rivermead Golf Club’s Gabriel Cedeno (79-77-156).

Haley Yerxa from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club was a repeat winner in the Junior Girls division with her two-day total score of 145 (70-75). Second place went to Florence Leduc (74-75-149) from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club and Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Dylann Armstrong (71-83-154) who finished third.

2018 OVGA C & D Junior Girls Champion Haley Yerxa, Ottawa Hunt

2017 Juvenile City & District Champion Malcolm Simpson from the Rideau View Golf Club took top honors in the Junior Boys division this year with his scores of 72-74 and a two-day total of 146. Kanata’s Hunter McGee (71-78-149) took second place followed by Kanata’s Jakob Wiskowski (72-80-152).

2018 OVGA C & D Junior Champion Malcolm Simpson, Rideau View

Congratulations to all of the junior OVGA competitors who toughed it out over the two days. Congratulations also to the OVGA volunteers headed by Jim Davidson on another job well done. Your efforts were appreciated by all of the OVGA Junior City & District competitors.

