Ottawa Valley Golf Association Releases Tentative 2020 Tournament Schedule

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association has released their tentative tournament schedule for 2020.

As of now the tournament season for the organization that dates back to 1948 will begin with a 2-person scramble event at the Greensmere Golf & Country Club in Carp. It will have divisions for women, men, senior men, and mixed teams.

Other key highlights include the City & District A & B Championships in late summer for both men and women, starting on July 26th. The women will compete on July 26/27 at Kanata G&CC/Carleton G&YC while the men will test themselves on July 26-28 at The Marshes/Carleton G&YC/Rideau View GC.

The Junior City & District championship will be held at Gatineau GC & eQuinelle on July 21/22.

The season will conclude on September 28 at Hylands GC with the Tournament of Champions.

For all tentative event dates and sites please click on the schedule image below to be guided to a full size version.