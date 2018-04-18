Ottawa’s Haley Yerxa Signs With Florida Gulf Coast University

Multi-time Ottawa Valley Golf Association Champion Haley Yerxa has decided. The Hillcrest High School student has officially signed a Letter of Intent to attend Florida Gulf Coast University and play for their golf team. The Fort Myers, Florida school has long been a welcoming home for Canadian golfers; with two Ontario players currently on their roster.

She will be greeted with open arms by Coach Sarah Trew.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Haley to the FGCU women’s golf family,” Trew said. “She has only been playing golf for about four years now and has shown a vast improvement over that time span. I am very confident that will continue over to her collegiate career.”

The multi-talented Yerxa has advanced rapidly in golf, finding success in the Ottawa High School Championship, winning three OVGA Match Play titles and achieving top ten showings in Ontario and Quebec Provincial Championships. She is a member of the OVGA Junior Development Team.

On top of her golf success Yerxa has excelled in high school sports as a member of her school’s field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and swim teams.

“She is a very consistent player, which is something we need as we continue to get better,” Coach Trew noted. “Her work ethic is phenomenal, something that one can see by her extracurricular activities and her rapid improvement. She fits in really well with our team dynamic and chemistry, and we cannot wait to get her on campus.”

Yerxa, who is also a 4.0 GPA student has lofty goals for her time at FGCU, with plans to pursue a graduate degree in biomedical engineering with her eye on a career in biomedical robotic technologies.

“I decided to join FGCU because I felt such a sense of belonging to the team and school,” Yerxa shared in a release from the school. “I really enjoyed the friendly campus environment, and I was excited for all the opportunities FGCU could offer me both academically and athletically. I know that I will be able to succeed at FGCU and that I will have some of the best years of my life. I was also really taken to the campus and the weather in Fort Myers because it will allow me to golf year-round.”

Yerxa will make her way to the NCAA school and join the Eagles Women’s Golf Team later this Fall.