Ottawa’s James Newton Wins Junior Honda Classic Title

The PGA National Resort & Spa, as a long-time host of the PGA TOUR, has been the site of victories by many of the game’s greatest players. In recent years the likes of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, and Justin Thomas have raised a trophy at the south Florida club. Now a young Canadian golfer has joined them.

James Newton, a 15 year-old Ottawa golfer, won the Junior Honda Classic this past weekend, besting a field of elite golfers from around the world. The Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Development Team member posted rounds of 78 and 71 for a one-stroke victory in the Boys 14/15 division over Brandon St John of Ireland. The field battled windy conditions over a very difficult Fazio course at the resort.

As a champion, James is invited to the closing ceremony of the PGA’s Honda Classic March 3, 2019 to participate in the awards ceremony. He also earns an invitation to the 2019 IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, CA

Newton, a student at Nepean High School. is coming off a successful 2018 campaign that saw him finish ranked 5th for Bantam Boys in the Golf Quebec Order of Merit. The Royal Ottawa Golf Club member had numerous top 5 individual finishes and also helped his Ottawa Team to a victory at the Golf Quebec Inter-Regional Championship.

A number of Canadians were competing across various divisions with multiple top 10 finishes. Newton was the only Canadian to win a title. For more results see this link.

–by Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

