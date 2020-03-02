Ottawa Valley Golf Association Names 2020 Junior Development Team

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Junior Development Team Program is back for 2020.

This is the fourth year of the program which the association explains as, “created to recognize and support selected high performance junior players in our region towards their progression in competitive golf, supplementing the instruction they receive from their personal swing coaches. This program is based on player development principles of Golf Canada and Provincial Golf Associations, and includes on-course practice sessions, course management principles and Rules of Golf education in preparation for individual and team events in the coming golf season.”

In the first four season the young athletes have achieved a high level of success. Their tally in 2019 included another victory at the Golf Quebec Inter-Regional Championship and many individual accolades. That amounted to fifteen regional tournament wins, thirteen top-ten finishes at provincial championships (including a win) and two titles at International events.

The eleven member squad for 2020 includes the following golfers: